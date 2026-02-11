The Hack That Will Make World Cup Travel More Fun and Crowd-Free

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to North America this summer, and if you’re eyeing flights to major host cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, or Boston, consider this alternative instead: Base yourself in nearby smaller cities or towns for easier stadium access, fewer crowds, better value, and local experiences you might otherwise miss.

These World Cup city hack ideas will help you save your energy for celebrating goals, not navigating gridlock.

Arlington instead of Dallas

Although it’s labeled “Dallas” on the official schedule, AT&T Stadium is actually in neighboring Arlington, making the Texan city an ideal base during the tournament.

Arlington’s biggest draw is its globe-trotting dining options. Michelin-lauded Smoke’N Ash BBQ blends Texas technique with Ethiopian flavors, Prince Lebanese Grill delivers standout mezze, and Café Americana serves Latin fusion in a funky industrial space.

For culture, visit the Arlington Museum of Art or the new National Medal of Honor Museum, which tells stories of American valor through interactive exhibits and personal artifacts.

No soccer ticket? Watch matches at Texas Live!, an entertainment complex with 144 screens tuned to nonstop sports, 22 bars, and even a mechanical bull (this is Texas, after all).

Where to stay

Caravan Court, opening this May, promises retro design and the Vandy, the newest restaurant from chef Preston Nguyen.

How to get to the stadium

Arlington On-Demand is a public-private partnership with rideshare service VIA. Allow extra time since lifts are often shared. Regular taxis and rideshares will also operate with designated drop-off spots.

Hoboken instead of NYC

Stay in New Jersey’s riverfront Hoboken for Manhattan views and easy stadium access. Photo by Francois Roux/Shutterstock

Matches labeled as happening in New Jersey and New York will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, a New Jersey neighborhood that’s basically all stadium. Nearby Hoboken makes a much better base for fans, offering easy access to both MetLife and Manhattan.

Riverfront Hoboken packs plenty into its 1.25 square miles. Sports bar Madd Hatter has 75-plus screens and all-you-can-eat wings, while Finnegan’s is the official New Jersey hub for Arsenal FC. Beyond match-day drinks, stroll from Pier A Park to Pier 13 for food trucks with Manhattan panoramas, buy cannolis at Carlo’s Bakery, or explore the Hoboken Historical Museum.

Where to stay

The refreshed W Hoboken offers waterfront views and is a short walk from the NJ transit station.

How to get to the stadium

From Hoboken, you can take NJ Transit from Hoboken Terminal to Secaucus Junction. Then transfer to the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line shuttle for a smooth 25-minute ride to the stadium.

Hollywood instead of Miami

Sidestep the triple challenges of traffic, crowds, and high prices in Miami and Miami Beach by staying north of both in underrated Hollywood, which is closer to the World Cup games’ Hard Rock Stadium.

Hollywood has plenty to offer fans: Start explorations along Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, a 2.2-mile waterfront promenade lined with restaurants, bike rentals, and bars such as open-air Nick’s Bar & Grill or Le Tub, a burger joint housed in a former gas station. Downtown Hollywood centers around ArtsPark at Young Circle, an outdoor oasis surrounded by prime watch-party spots like Mickey Byrnes Irish Pub and the Tipsy Boar. Between matches, explore the city’s green pockets at Anne Kolb Nature Center, a 1,500-acre coastal mangrove wetland with kayak rentals, boardwalk trails, and a 68-foot observation tower.

Where to stay

Stay by the ocean at the Diplomat Beach Resort, with its labyrinth of infinity pools and six restaurants. Or splash out at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa; it’s a touch south of Hollywood, but there’s an on-site championship golf course and a water park.

How to get to the stadium

Avoid gridlock by driving to one of two designated satellite lots and jumping on a free Geico HRS Express shuttle to the stadium.

Los Gatos instead of San Francisco

Levi’s Stadium is a 5- to 20-minute drive up CA-17 from Los Gatos. Photo by Matt Gush/Shutterstock

San Francisco’s World Cup hosting duties are not really in San Francisco; Levi’s Stadium is a 45-minute drive south in Santa Clara. Los Gatos, with its charming wine-country appeal, lets travelers avoid both the Silicon Valley sprawl and the haul to (and from) San Francisco.

In Los Gatos, the fun starts at Loma Brewing (owned by Red Sox legend Kevin Youkilis), where craft beer and Tex-Mex barbecue are served in an industrial warehouse stocked with TVs. Local wineries like David Bruce and Testarossa are worth a stop, too. For dinner, try Big Easy flavors at the Bywater, or enjoy wood-fired Neapolitan pies at Oak & Rye. Then, work it off with a hike in Castle Rock State Park.

Where to stay

Lean into the vineyard aesthetic at Hotel Los Gatos, with its courtyard pool and Michelin-starred Greek restaurant Dio Deka.

How to get to the stadium

A 15- to 20-minute drive up CA-17 from Los Gatos gets you to Levi’s, or take the VTA Route 27 bus to Winchester Station and transfer to the Green Line light rail to Great America Station, steps from the stadium.

Providence instead of Boston

Gillette Stadium (in Foxborough, Massachusetts), is actually closer to downtown Providence than Boston, giving the Rhode Island city a chance to shine this summer.

It’ll do that in a few ways. Rhode Island is home to one of the largest Portuguese American communities in the United States, and Providence will celebrate that with PUMA’s House of Portugal fan festival from May 1 to August 1. Stay on-theme by dining at Portuguese restaurants such as Aguardente, O Dinis, Sol De Portugal, and Riviera Restaurant.

Then, grab a cocktail at one of the city’s rising spots: Providence is becoming the nightlife capital of the U.S., with more nightlife establishments per person than New York City.

The city is also home to the Rhode Island School of Design. Explore the RISD Museum’s 100,000-strong art collection, which features ancient Egyptian artifacts, 18th-century Portuguese silk textiles, and more.

Where to stay

The Beatrice occupies the historic 19th-century National Exchange Bank building and offers a rooftop lounge, as well Italian restaurant Bellini Providence, from the group behind Venice’s Harry’s Bar.

How to get to the stadium

Foxborough is a 30- to 35-minute drive from Providence, or you can take the $20 round-trip ride on the MBTA special event trains from Providence Station on match days, arriving at the stadium about 75 to 90 minutes before kickoff.

Redondo Beach instead of Los Angeles

Set up base in Santa Monica Bay’s Redondo Beach to skip L.A.'s infamous traffic on your way to SoFi Stadium. Photo by Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash

Unlike other World Cup stadiums, Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium is located within L.A. But what’s a SoCal vacation without a little sun and sand? Redondo Beach delivers beach-town appeal and a laid-back restaurant scene just 20 miles from Downtown L.A.

Grab fresh seafood at beachfront Tony’s on the Pier or catch World Cup action at Project Barley Taps and Grill. Between matches, rent SUPs at King Harbor, bike the 22-mile Marvin Braude Beach Trail, book a sportfishing adventure, or cool off at saltwater Seaside Lagoon.

Where to stay

Rooms at the oceanfront Portofino Hotel & Marina have waterfront balconies, and guests can borrow bikes.

How to get to the stadium

To avoid L.A. traffic, board the Metro Line 40 bus to SoFi, or take the K Line from Redondo Beach Station to LAX/Metro Transit Center and transfer to the free game-day shuttle.

Related: 4 Travel Strategies for the 2026 World Cup Based on What Kind of Soccer Fan You Are