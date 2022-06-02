These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free

Select U.S. airports are giving travelers the option to make an advance “fast pass” reservation to head to the front of the security line—free of charge.

If you’ve been following the news lately, it’s plain to see that travel is back in a big way, and with it, long lines and crowds at the airports. Reports of hours-long waits in airport check-in and security lines likely have many travelers looking into trusted traveler programs and security expediting services such as TSA PreCheck (which costs $85 for a five-year membership, and $70 to renew) and Clear (which costs $179 per year). While we believe whole-heartedly in the investment and value of these services (just the time and stress saved alone are priceless), there is another option at some U.S. airports that is absolutely free. Enter Whyline, a virtual queuing company that has partnered with several airports to allow travelers to reserve a security line time slot and jump to the front of the line. Whyline was acquired by Clear earlier this year; despite the fact that Clear charges for membership in its security expediting services, the Whyline fast pass system is free. The service is currently available at the following airports: Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina

Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) So, how does it work? Here’s how to skip the TSA line for free at participating airports. Charleston International Airport If you’re flying out of Charleston International Airport, you can head to chs.whyline.com to make an advance reservation to pass through the TSA security lanes at a designated time and skip the lines. Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport

In December, Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport introduced a new DFW Security Fast Pass program that allows travelers to make a Fast Pass reservation to bypass the general screening line at the Terminal D checkpoint. “Fast Pass travelers arrive at designated time and will be escorted to the front of the line,” the airport stated in a release about the new program. The DFW Fast Pass program is free and there are a limited number of reservations available. Reservations for up to 10 people can be made up to one week before travel, and the airport encourages travelers to take advantage of the long lead time to secure a slot. Reservations can be made at dfwairport.com/security, and upon arriving at the TSA security checkpoint, travelers will be escorted to the front of the line. Los Angeles International Airport If you’re flying out of Terminal 7 or 8 at LAX, you’re in luck. As of this past fall, these terminals are hosting a free LAX Fast Lane pilot program. Travelers can make advance reservations or walk-in appointments for TSA security screening daily from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (it’s currently not available after 1 p.m.). There are a limited number of appointments, which can be made up to three days in advance at lax.whyline.com. New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport

Now available at Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport, fliers can make online reservations for the TSA security screening line up to 72 hours prior to departure. Reservations and walk-in appointments are available daily from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. and spots are limited so the earlier, the better. Once at the airport, travelers with an appointment look for the VirtuaLine queue logo and will be escorted to the front of the line. Reservations can be made at newark.whyline.com. Orlando International Airport Orlando International Airport was one of the first U.S. airports to implement the advance reservation system last fall as part of a new program launched by Clear. The airport’s “Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR” allows travelers to reserve a TSA security check time slot by visiting mco.whyline.com at no cost to travelers. A limited number of reservation slots are available daily from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Travelers flying out of Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport can reserve a time that they want to head through the TSA screening area through a program called PHX Reserve. Reservations are available in Terminal 3 from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in Terminal 4 from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made up to three days prior to travel at phx.whyline.com. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport The recently introduced SEA Spot Saver program at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport allows travelers to skip the TSA security line from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Travelers can make a reservation online up to 72 hours before their flight or can try for one at the airport for TSA checkpoints 2, 3, and 5. Will more airports join?

