You Can Once Again Watch Surfers Ride This Epic River Wave in the Middle of Munich

After months of uncertainty about the future of Munich’s urban wave, Mayor Dominik Krause this month announced that it was officially open again. Surfing on the Eisbach creek is part of the Munich way of life, he said in a statement, adding that the wave is a landmark of the city. For many, the news came as a big relief and marked the end of a frustrating fight, at least for now.

Located some 200 miles from the nearest coastline, the landlocked capital of Bavaria is not the most likely spot for surfable swell and a wetsuit-clad community, but that’s exactly the appeal. Originally a natural phenomenon, only appearing at certain times of the year, the Eisbachwelle (Eisbach wave) has been boosted by everything from mobile ramps to railway sleepers to help keep it going year-round.

First attempted in the 1970s and illegal until 2010, river surfing in Munich is famous around the world, attracting such stars as Jack Johnson (renowned surfer, filmmaker, and musician) and world surfing champion Mick Fanning.

The more recent ban started with a tragedy. In April 2025, a young surfer died after her safety leash became caught, trapping her underwater. What followed was an inconclusive investigation and a routine cleanup of the riverbed, which caused the wave to completely disappear. Discussions, demonstrations, and unauthorized attempts to restore the wave ensued, with surfing completely prohibited earlier this year.

The mayor’s announcement came after natural sediment formed a stable wave once again. It also happened to coincide with a recent change in weather and a drop in temperature, but that hasn’t deterred the local professionals. They are no strangers to the cold, normally surfing throughout the city’s harsh winters.

Locals and visitors alike head to the Eisbach canal to catch this unique surfing spectacle. Photo by Markus Spiske/Unsplash

I headed down on Tuesday afternoon to find a familiar scene. The bridge over the creek was full of spectators and people stood along the tree-lined banks to watch the surfers. Among the crowd were a group of tourists from Minnesota, who knew nothing about recent events, and a row of rickshaws with passengers huddled under blankets.

One at a time, the surfers jumped onto their boards, confidently conquering the narrow space. I watched them twist, fold, and stretch their bodies, occasionally jumping and spinning, or managing to stay still for a brief moment. Upon losing their balance, some fell slowly into the pillowy white water, while others crashed more abruptly, their rosy cheeks slapped by an icy spray.

It’s hard to describe how the city felt without the Eisbachwelle, but it reminded me of when Oktoberfest was canceled during the pandemic. Part of Munich’s identity had been missing. Another classic city scene, cyclists with surfboards attached to their bikes heading toward the creek, made a return this week. The wave is definitely back.

How to visit Munich’s Eisbach wave

While great fun to watch, the surfing is not considered safe for beginners or recommended for visitors to the city. The reopening also came with a new list of conditions, including restricted operating hours and the mandatory use of quick-release leashes. Surfers are also not allowed to be there alone.

In addition to watching the pros take on the Eisbachwelle, there are plenty of other fun things to do in the area—you can easily make a full day of exploring this part of Munich.

The Eisbachwelle is located in the central neighborhood of Lehel on the edge of Englischer Garten (English Garden), Munich’s largest city park. Nearby spots to get coffee and cake include Caos Coffee or the Kleine Markthalle Lehel. There’s also a branch of the popular ice cream shop Ballabeni. From the wave, you can wander straight into the park, stopping for beers at Biergarten am Chinesischen Turm, or head to the Hofgarten, the royal gardens connected to the Residenz palace.

Directly next door to the wave is the contemporary art museum Haus der Kunst and a little further to the east is the Bayerisches Nationalmuseum, with its historic art collection and Bavarian culture displays. The student district of Maxvorstadt is also within walking distance, full of bars, restaurants, and more museums. Try Alter Simpl for Bavarian food or Lou Lou Tagesbar for lighter dishes, such as grilled cabbage with sumac and hazelnuts, or trout with salted butter and wild herbs.