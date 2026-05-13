You Can Now Earn Delta SkyMiles on Your Entire Airbnb Booking—Here’s How It Works

If you don’t usually think of your accommodations and vacation activities as part of your airline loyalty strategy, Delta Air Lines and Airbnb could give you a reason to start.

The two companies, which have partnered since 2016, just announced that they have expanded their union to let travelers earn Delta SkyMiles not only on Airbnb stays, but also on the platform’s growing lineup of Experiences and Services, bringing more of the trip into a single rewards ecosystem. Previously, you could only earn SkyMiles on Airbnb homes, and the process was very clunky (more on that below).

Travelers who link their Airbnb and SkyMiles accounts have been able to earn one mile per dollar spent on eligible Airbnb stays since the partnership was formed, but as of May 5, users can earn three miles per dollar on qualifying Experiences and Services as well. Those categories go far beyond standard sightseeing tours.

On the Experiences side, travelers can book activities like pasta-making classes in Rome, street art walks in Mexico City, or surf lessons along Portugal’s coast.

Services, a new Airbnb feature that launched in 2025, offers in-home add-ons intended to make vacation rentals seem more like full-service hotel stays—like hiring a private chef for a dinner party, booking a massage therapist who comes to your rental, or bringing in a hairstylist or a makeup artist before a big event.

On a practical level, the expanded partnership between Delta and Airbnb means a broader swath of travel spending can now feed into your airline loyalty account. Additionally, these earnings are on top of any credit card rewards you receive by booking with a travel credit card.

Here’s what you need to know about the program changes—including how to get started earning extra miles.

How to earn SkyMiles on Airbnb

To take advantage of the program, travelers need to link their Airbnb and Delta accounts before booking. It’s worth noting that the two accounts aren’t linked indefinitely—once connected, there’s a 10-day window during which bookings qualify for mileage earning; after that, travelers will need to relink their accounts again to keep earning on subsequent reservations. One quick way to check if your accounts are linked: If you don’t see Delta branding and an estimated mileage total on a listing or service in Airbnb, either the accounts aren’t currently connected or that option isn’t eligible.

While the relinking requirement adds an extra step, the overall setup is still more streamlined than before. Previously, travelers had to start every booking through a dedicated portal, with little visibility into whether a reservation would be tracked or how many miles it would generate.

Now, once the accounts are linked, you can book directly through the Airbnb app and Airbnb will highlight qualifying stays, experiences, and services directly within the app, along with an estimate of how many SkyMiles each booking will earn. Taxes and fees don’t count toward mileage accrual, and not all listings or services are included.

To get started, head to deltaairbnb.com and fill out the form. Make sure the names on your SkyMiles and Airbnb accounts match—otherwise the connection won’t go through.