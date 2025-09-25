4 Travel Strategies for the 2026 World Cup Based on What Kind of Soccer Fan You Are

The countdown is on. In less than one year, on June 11, the first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Mexico City. Following that, 48 teams will play more than 104 matches across 16 cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada until the July 19 final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, outside of New York City.

The first round of ticket sales, a Visa presale draw, ran from September 10 through the 19. The second round runs from October 27 through the 31, and a third round will open up shortly after the official 2026 World Cup draw on December 5, when the tournament field is set. This is when fans can submit ticket applications for individual group-stage matches (the tournament’s opening round that features groups of teams facing off round robin–style before the teams with the best records advance into the single-elimination knockout-round bracket). Closer to kickoff, FIFA will roll out a final first-come, first-served–style purchasing period for remaining tickets.

For those who score tickets, which can range anywhere from $60 for preliminary games to upwards of $7,000 for the final matches, the next order of business will be figuring out the best strategy for travel.

Of course, where you go depends on what you’re trying to see and how much time you have to see it. Which brings us to the big question: What kind of World Cup traveler will you be in 2026? Here are four approaches based on what kind of soccer fan you are.

The anchor approach

By far the easiest logistical option, this is the perfect plan for fans looking to avoid a complicated trek. The anchor approach is all about choosing a single host city and making it your temporary home for however long you’re able to get away. The world is your oyster here, whether you’re checking out a nearby metropolis or chartering less familiar waters, with the experience designed to strike a balance between World Cup action and cultural immersion.

Say you set your sights on New York City. Book a hotel in the city and commute to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to catch a few of the eight games scheduled to kick off inside its walls. Then spend the rest of your time exploring New York. Hit up local sports bars for non–New York games, and you’re bound to meet fans from all over the world. You might be able to attend only a handful of matches this way, but you’re sure to come away with plenty of sports and travel memories.

Follow your squad

Perhaps the most romantic approach to World Cup travel, this is the ultimate show of loyalty. The idea is simple: Buy tickets to all of your favorite team’s matches, whether they’re kicking off in Philadelphia or Guadalajara. For the group stage, this is a relatively straightforward affair, as each team will set up base camp across three predetermined cities to cut down on travel. But should your team advance—fingers crossed—that’s when logistics will become complicated for you.

Tailor-made for more social, go-with-the-flow travelers, the charm here lies in the community you build along the way. You’ll move with an ever-growing army of fellow fans, united by matching jerseys and shared anxiety. You’ll find yourself in unexpected places, sightseeing with fellow soccer lovers and getting to know new friends in new cities.

The downside? For this approach, flexibility is king and spontaneity rules. You’ll need to be ready to pivot at a moment’s notice, booking last-minute flights, tickets, and hotels. It can be expensive, exhausting, and a logistical nightmare, but for the true diehard with an open heart and open schedule, it’s the only way to go.

Several cities along the West Coast, including Seattle, will be hosting games, making it easier to group travel to nearby matches together.

The hub-and-spoke model

This is the sweet spot for the traveler who wants to see as much as possible but can’t commit to the team-following hustle. Like the battle-tested legacy airline strategy, the hub-and-spoke model is about choosing a major hub and tacking on a few select side trips within relatively close proximity to wherever you set up shop.

Instead of following one team, this option allows you to follow the tournament’s shifting momentum. For instance, anchor yourself in Dallas—home to nine total matches, including a semifinal—and from there you could easily hop a quick flight (or embark on a slightly longer road trip) to Houston, Kansas City, or even Monterrey, Mexico. The same goes for the coasts: L.A., Seattle, San Francisco, and Vancouver form a linear flight path, and you could easily move between New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta by train if you wanted to.

Optimal for soccer fans not wedded to a single team so much as an overall travel experience, this approach lets you see a variety of games and places while minimizing long-distance travel. You’ll get a taste of multiple team, fan, and local cultures without burning out, and it’s a great way to make the most of your time without breaking the bank.

Leave it to the pros

If you can afford it, booking a luxury hospitality package is the ultimate “leave it to the pros” World Cup travel move. A growing number of sports-focused travel agencies—such as the previously mentioned official FIFA partner On Location, as well as Roadtrips, Bucket List Events, and others—put together all-inclusive packages that take the stress completely off your shoulders . . . for a price. Depending on the provider and which games you’re looking to check out, these trips can skyrocket to upwards of $10,000 per person.

But these agencies aren’t just booking flights and hotels. They curate comprehensive travel itineraries that can include premium seating, access to exclusive stadium lounges, on-site concierge services, expedited stadium entry, and even meet and greets with athletes. They can be a game changer for anyone who wants to ensure every detail is perfect but doesn’t have the time to hash it all out themselves. While this option comes at a higher price point, you’re likely to feel like a million bucks pitchside.

The bottom line

No matter how you get to the games or how many you end up viewing, the true win is in the experience itself. It’s clicking cold beers with strangers, chanting in unison, or bursting into spontaneous song—the feeling of being part of something so much bigger than yourself. However you do it, remember to embrace the beautiful game, and the beautiful madness it brings.