Meredith Heil

Meredith Heil graduated from The New School in 2007 with a dual BA in Media & Cultural Studies and Creative Writing. She received an MA in Social Documentation from the University of California, Santa Cruz in 2011.

Meredith currently serves as a Senior Editor at Just Women’s Sports, overseeing all editorial content including a daily newsletter read by more than 400,000 active subscribers. She previously served as the Editorial Director of Thrillist, a Vox Media property.

With 10+ years of editorial experience, Meredith’s career includes stints as a Content Editor at Google focusing on Google Travel, an Editor at Tasting Table, and as a National Staff Writer at Thrillist. Her freelance work has been featured in The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, Departures, Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Food & Wine, VinePair, Bon Appétit, PUNCH, Gear Patrol, Munchies, Condé Nast Traveler, Mic, InsideHook, and The Bourbon Review, among other publications.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Left: Hollywood, Florida in Miami beach area with cityscape of residential skyscrapers coastal buildings and above aerial view of bay Stranahan River; right: Aerial photo Miami Hard Rock Stadium University of Miami football
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The Hack That Will Make World Cup Travel More Fun and Crowd-Free
February 11, 2026 01:23 PM
 · 
Meredith Heil
The French Food City With Fewer Crowds and All of the Charm
Cities We Love
The French Food City With Fewer Crowds and All of the Charm
December 26, 2019 09:38 AM
 · 
Meredith Heil
The Easiest Languages for English Speakers to Learn
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The Easiest Languages for English Speakers to Learn
August 29, 2019 10:11 PM
 · 
Meredith Heil
The Most Important Resources for LGBTQ Travelers
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The Most Important Resources for LGBTQ Travelers
May 8, 2019 06:34 PM
 · 
Meredith Heil