Meredith Heil graduated from The New School in 2007 with a dual BA in Media & Cultural Studies and Creative Writing. She received an MA in Social Documentation from the University of California, Santa Cruz in 2011.

Meredith currently serves as a Senior Editor at Just Women’s Sports, overseeing all editorial content including a daily newsletter read by more than 400,000 active subscribers. She previously served as the Editorial Director of Thrillist, a Vox Media property.

With 10+ years of editorial experience, Meredith’s career includes stints as a Content Editor at Google focusing on Google Travel, an Editor at Tasting Table, and as a National Staff Writer at Thrillist. Her freelance work has been featured in The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, Departures, Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Food & Wine, VinePair, Bon Appétit, PUNCH, Gear Patrol, Munchies, Condé Nast Traveler, Mic, InsideHook, and The Bourbon Review, among other publications.