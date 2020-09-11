These Inspiring Women Just Retraced Harriet Tubman’s Route to Freedom

As dusk descended in Pennsylvania on the evening of September 10, a group of eight women walked into the Kennett Square Historic District to claps, cheers, shouts, and celebrations. The occasion was monumentous: After months of training and five days of walking, they had just completed retracing Harriet Tubman’s footsteps, hiking 116 miles along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway.

As an abolitionist, suffragist, human rights activist, and operator of the Underground Railroad, Tubman traveled between Pennsylvania and Maryland nearly 15 times over the course of a decade, guiding friends and family to freedom. The women retracing her steps—who hadn’t met each other before connecting on social media in May, and who range in age from their thirties to their sixties—were led by organizer Linda Harris. A Washington, D.C.-based singer, Harris came up with the idea in the wake of the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and George Floyd. She told NBC Washington that the journey was both spiritual and symbolic and that she sees it as paying homage to those who seek freedom.

“We’ve got divisiveness and crime and hatred [in the United States], and we need to be free of all of those things,” Harris said. “I’m just walking to freedom. Harriet would want us to.”

