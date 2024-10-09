This 200-Mile California Hiking Trail Is Extremely Hard to Access—But One Company Just Made It Much Easier

The John Muir Trail is often hailed as one of the crown jewels of U.S. hiking, offering adventurers a stunning 200-plus-mile trek along the spine of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Named after the conservationist credited for helping establish the National Park System, it stretches from Yosemite Valley to Mount Whitney, the tallest peak in the continental U.S. at 14,495 feet. Along the way, it passes towering granite cliffs, sparkling alpine lakes, and wildflower-speckled high country meadows.

However, experiencing the JMT means clearing the significant hurdle of securing proper permits. Because the JMT is a portion of the hugely popular Pacific Crest Trail, it has an advanced lottery system with a less than 2 percent success rate. However, several new tours on the trail could help hikers lace up their boots without having to win the permit lottery themselves.

Small-group adventure travel company Wildland Trekking, a division of Intrepid Travel, just announced four new itineraries on the JMT, ranging from four to 23 days. Two are backpack-only, while two are horse-supported; all four are available for booking on Wildland Trekking’s website.

Scott Cundy, co-founder of Wildland Trekking, described the trips as “a real turn-key experience,” adding that “the huge benefit to guests is that they don’t have to deal with permits, don’t have to deal with any of the menu planning or gear shopping. They just show up.”

Below is an overview of what guests can expect on each offering—beyond just avoiding the hassles of securing a permit, of course.

For experienced adventurers: Two challenging backpack expeditions

Starting in Mammoth and ending in Bishop, California, the 23-day John Muir Trail Expedition Backpack trek (from $7,705) is what Cundy describes as “the most challenging trip we offer anywhere,” adding that “people really have to be mentally and physically prepared for it.”

In just over three weeks, hikers will traverse eight mountain passes, visit three national parks, and summit Mount Whitney. Daily distances can reach 13 miles, with up to 3,500 feet of elevation gain (and that’s all while carrying a 45-plus-pound backpack).

Meanwhile, the John Muir Trail: Florence Lake to Yosemite offering (from $4,995) is a 12-day trek launching around the midpoint of the trail. It may be shorter but it still comes with some very demanding days on the trail in terms of daily mileage and elevation gain. Guests will tackle multiple challenging mountain passes before dropping into Yosemite National Park.

Wildland Trekking’s new itineraries make it easier than ever to see the beauty of the John Muir Trail. Courtesy of Wildland Trekking

For hikers: Two horse-supported trips

The name says it all for this seven-day trip: Mount Whitney Ascent with Horsepack Support (from $5,380). And while guests will have to hike up to 16 miles per day and gain as much as 4,270 feet of elevation on their way to the summit, they’ll get some help from horses carrying the bulk of the heavy, bulky gear and equipment. Guests will be responsible for carrying only layers, rain gear, and snacks.

“It’s still going to be big days of hiking and elevation gain and loss, but with a much lighter backpack, it really opens it up to a wider range of abilities,” Cundy said.

Finally, for outdoorsy types who are newer to overnight adventures (or are short on time), the four-day John Muir Trail: Agnew Meadows to Tuolumne Meadows (rates from $2,830) is a suitable option. Daily hiking distances range from six to ten miles, and the maximum elevation gain is 2,200 feet, but since it’s horse-supported, guests only need to carry a daypack as they climb through the Ansel Adams Wilderness. They then link up with the JMT at Thousand Island Lake and follow the Donahue Pass to Yosemite for subalpine hiking.

Horse-supported trips are limited to 12 guests, while backpacking trips cap out at 13. All hikes include three meals a day, ranging from pasta dishes to fajitas, all made from scratch with fresh, local ingredients (no MREs here). Wildland Trekking also provides guests with all necessary camping gear, including tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, and hiking poles. Hikers on the longer trips are expected to carry all their gear themselves, in addition to some food. All guests must supply their own clothing, footwear, and water bottles.

All trips are led by at least one, if not two, guides who handle tasks like logistics, administering first aid, and cooking. Guides also educate guests on the landscapes they’re passing through.

“I think the educational piece is a key factor in people’s enjoyment of a trip,” Cundy says. “Learning about the geology and the shifting of the tectonic plates that formed the Sierras or what animals live here and which plants are medicinal—that’s all a big part of it.”