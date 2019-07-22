Why You Should Go to Los Angeles This Summer

A bumper crop of hotel openings, the meticulous restoration of a glamorous Hollywood hot spot, and thrilling art installations are making Tinseltown sizzle this summer.

Los Angeles has a particular glow this summer, warmed with the eager anticipation of Quentin Tarantino’s newest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and kept cool by some exciting hotel openings around town, as well as cultural offerings that invite you in. Now’s the time: Go west, young hipster. Photo by The Ingalls; courtesy of Proper Hotels Mild colors with killer views at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel Consider hotel-hopping Calling itself the edgier version of its parent Soho House brand, the members-only Soho Warehouse is set to open in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District in August, with annual dues running $2,160. The idea of exclusivity—along with a rooftop pool, art-filled member spaces, and 48 guest rooms (bookable by members and nonmembers) set in the solid and generous proportions of the 1916 warehouse building—make this property’s ascent to new hot destination status easy to predict. Downtown L.A.; sohowarehouse.com If your membership application to Soho Warehouse gets delayed, consider snagging a room at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, which opened in June. Not only is the hotel flat-out gorgeous and a 10-minute walk to the beach, but August also brings the opening of its ground-floor restaurant, Onda, an exciting collaboration between two famed female chefs: Gabriela Cámara (chef at Mexico City favorite Contramar) and Jessica Koslow (chef of Sqirl, a restaurant-bakery with a cult-like following in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood). Santa Monica; properhotel.com.

Palisociety Hotels, a homegrown L.A. brand, continues its local expansion with Palihotel Westwood Village, which opened in May, and Silver Lake Pool & Inn, which will begin taking guests in September. The Palisociety hotels are great for travelers looking for the experience of a relaxed and design-driven hotel—there are no gyms, spas, or doormen. The properties all have a strong connection to their neighborhoods. The Silver Lake location, a former motel renovated into a stylish boutique hotel with a retro-’70s vibe, promises guests an iconic Southern California poolside experience. The Palihotel Westwood Village, set in a 1939 white three-story art deco building with a peppermint-striped awning, offers a shared kitchen with breakfast laid out daily for grazing. There are also inviting public spaces inside and out for gathering and lingering, and lovely, sunny guest rooms. Choose which neighborhood works best for your plans and book a stay. palisociety.com Related Michelin Returns to Los Angeles With Its First California Statewide Guide Courtesy of the Formosa Café The Formosa is back and radiating the same glamour that made it a Hollywood legend. Eat out and stay cool Almost three years after it closed, the Formosa Café, an old nightclub hangout favored by gangsters like Bugsy Siegel and movie stars like Clark Gable, has reopened this summer with its over-the-top Chinese decor divinely intact and its former Chinese American menu updated with a Taiwanese polish. Still in place: the old streetcar that was annexed to the building and integrated into the floorplan, and the black-and-white headshots of Hollywood stars. Get in on the glamour and book one of the red vinyl booths. Hollywood; theformosacafe.com

