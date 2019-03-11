Where to Celebrate 100 Years of Bauhaus in Germany This Year

The Walter Gropius–designed Bauhaus Building in Dessau is one of many Bauhaus locations in central Germany designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

New museums, extensive exhibitions, and inspired events across Germany commemorate the centennial of Bauhaus—the most influential design movement of the 20th century.

With its emphasis on functionality and affordability, Germany’s Bauhaus took the world by storm in 1919 when the art school embraced a revolutionary philosophy of holistic design. The university was founded by architect Walter Gropius in Weimar, a central German city revered at the time for its progressive cultural and intellectual renaissance. Born out of a post–World War I Europe that was simultaneously in tatters and at the cusp of a new industrial age, the Bauhaus aimed to join painters, carpenters, textile workers, and other artists in a future where ordinary objects—home appliances, toys, furniture, even apartment complexes—would be transformed into practical and beautiful tools accessible to all. In his 1919 Bauhaus Manifesto, Gropius wrote: “This world of mere drawing and painting . . . must at long last become a world that builds.” In the 100 years since the school first opened, legendary creators such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Albert Kahn, Charles and Ray Eames, and Steve Jobs have trailed in the Bauhaus’s footsteps, following the school’s driving ideology that practical items shouldn’t be considered too base for beautiful design. This founding philosophy gave rise to what became one of the most influential design movements of the 20th century, but not without a struggle. The rise of a radical design movement

Gropius might have permanently located the Bauhaus in Weimar, but the school’s unorthodox approach to art and its forward-thinking instructors drew criticism from Germany’s right-wing government. In 1924, Weimar’s political leaders slashed the school’s budget in half, forcing Gropius to move the Bauhaus to the nearby industrial city of Dessau. Photo by © Tillmann Franzen The original Bauhaus University in Weimar, Germany, was designed by architect Henry Van de Velde. Eight years later, the school of art and design would again relocate—this time to Berlin—in the hopes of quelling criticism from the Nazis. But the last-ditch effort proved futile: One year later, in 1933, the German government forced the school’s closure. Gropius, along with many of his Bauhaus peers, including Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Wassily Kandinsky, Marcel Breuer, Josef Albers, and László Moholy-Nagy, soon left Germany altogether. The Bauhaus only operated for 14 years. But in many ways, the institution’s influence blossomed after it shuttered, causing the leading thinkers of the art and design movement to emigrate around the world with their philosophy. Throughout 2019, Germany is paying homage to the hugely influential movement with a year-long centennial celebration that includes Bauhaus-themed exhibitions, events, and even new museums. Here’s how to follow Germany’s Bauhaus trail in honor of the 100th anniversary. The beginnings of Bauhaus in Weimar A modern-day Bauhaus pilgrimage begins in Weimar, where the city’s brand-new Bauhaus Museum opens on April 6. Tracing the movement’s Weimar years from 1919 through 1924, the five-floor museum will showcase more than 1,000 artifacts such as ceramics, textiles, and furniture produced by the legendary Bauhaus school—many of which will be presented for the first time. Photo by © Tillmann Franzen Weimar’s Haus Am Horn, designed by architect Georg Muche in 1923, was the first building based on Bauhaus design principle. Nearby in Weimar’s cultural quarter, the Neues Museum Weimar reopens on April 6 after a renovation that transforms the repository into a museum for the forerunners of modernism and the Bauhaus. A permanent exhibition, Van de Velde, Nietzsche and Modernism around 1900, will spotlight Belgian-born Henry Van de Velde (the architect who designed the original Bauhaus school in Weimar) and Friedrich Nietzsche, a one-time Weimar resident whose philosophy is thought to have laid the groundwork for modernism. Throughout the year, the Weimar Tourist Information Office is offering guided walking tours and self-guided audio tours that pass UNESCO-recognized Bauhaus landmarks across the city, including the Haus am Horn—the world’s first Bauhaus building prototype (slated to reopen in May following a careful renovation that restored the house to its original appearance)—and the original Bauhaus University Weimar, home to Gropius’s self-designed office. A new direction in Dessau

