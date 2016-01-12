Why Stockholm Is the Perfect Place to Travel with Kids

Sweden's family-friendly policies mean that Stockholm is the best place for your next family trip

Despite my love of travel, last year I had a baby. It turns out the two are not mutually exclusive, and in August, we sucked it up and took a 16 month-old to Stockholm. While it’s true that the flights were objectively worse than childbirth, the trip itself was a revelation. In addition to the fact that Swedes are even nicer than Midwesterners, the culture integrates children into every daily activity. Because Swedish couples get to split 480 days of paid leave per child, parents spend vast amounts of time bopping around town with their kids that first year or so. Kids are warmly greeted and visible at every restaurant, bar, and shop, no matter how grubby or chic. Every detail has been considered to make family life easier, from complimentary use of strollers at the airport, to grading every single sidewalk for easy rolling. Second, forget Ikea, the playground (“Parklek”) is Sweden’s crowning achievement. Parkleken are like a giant Pippi Longstocking fever dream. Dedicated areas for all ages, with very little safety regulation! Snacks and coffee! Dads and Moms in equal measure thanks to progressive gender-based policies! An abundance of free toys and tricycles, for any kid to use! The parklek is a great unifying force unlike, say, in LA, where kids go to be smothered by panicked attention and learn parent-speak about sharing. In Stockholm, if someone takes your ball, there are plenty more for everyone. The kids shrug and move on, feeling no sense of scarcity or competition. Having been a young immigrant multiple times, moving so many places with one little suitcase, it brings me to tears to know that any displaced child has the same access to joy as one fortunate enough to be born Scandinavian. Even booking an apartment was easier in Sweden. Red Apple Apartments can filter for amenities like cribs, high chairs, toys, and on-site playgrounds. We ended up with a spacious and bright 2 bedroom in the quiet neighborhood of Vasastan, a short walk to chic Ostermalm and shopping heaven Norrmalm.

