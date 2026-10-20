What a Reno Restaurant Owner Eats on His Days Off

The Reno-Tahoe area is known for skiing, hiking, fishing, and mountain scenery, but increasingly, the food scene is another reason to visit. Travis Stehman, chef and owner of Reno’s Centro Bar and Kitchen, says the culinary landscape here is evolving with global flavors and locally sourced ingredients.

“Reno used to be a steak-and-potatoes kind of town,” he says. “But we’re shifting into a quality-focused food environment. It’s really enjoyable when my restaurant is closed and I want to go out to eat.”

Dine at Centro and Kwok’s Bistro

Chef Travis Stehman Courtesy of Travis Stehman

After studying the culinary arts at Truckee Meadows Community College, Stehman started his career at the award-winning Italian restaurant La Strada in the Eldorado Resort Casino under chef Ivano Centemeri. “He’s one of the best chefs in town,” Stehman says, noting how fortunate he was to learn from him.

In 2024, Stehman took over Centro in Reno’s lively MidTown District, where a tapas-style menu, designed to inspire exploration and sharing, draws on “modern American” cuisine. While he hesitates, saying that picking a favorite dish is like picking a favorite child, he ultimately recommends the Japanese Sweet Potato. “We bake it, and then we sear it on our flat top and then finish it with a little za’atar spice, gluten-free harissa crumble, Urfa labneh [creamy yogurt with a smoky Turkish chili], and some fresh olive oil over the top,” he says. “The flavors are really fun.”

Another option is the local favorite Kwok’s Bistro. Stehman is such a fan that he dines there at least once a month. Kwok Chen, a 2022 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Best Chef: Southwest” award, is the chef behind the generous portions of expertly prepared Asian dishes like General Chicken with a sweet-and-spicy sauce, Roasted Duck, and hand-wrapped wonton soup, all made with fresh ingredients and bold spices.

Try Basque and Italian cuisine in historic restaurants

Basque immigrants came from the Pyrenees Mountains to northern Nevada in the mid-1800s. Many worked as sheepherders, supplying essential meat and wool to miners in California and Nevada’s booming mining camps. Today, Basque culture continues to be a part of the Reno Tahoe community, and its influence is apparent in the food.

For an authentic taste of Basque cuisine, Stehman recommends Louis’ Basque Corner, where diners sit at communal tables. The restaurant, which first opened in 1967, serves dinner as a traditional Basque family meal with soup, bread, salad, beans, French fries, a first course, an entrée, dessert, and wine.

Louis’ is also a classic place to try Nevada’s official state drink, Picon Punch. The cocktail features amer, a bitter orange liqueur originally created in France that today is also made in Reno by Ferino Distillery.

Reno’s oldest family-owned restaurant, Casale’s Halfway Club, ranks high on Stehman’s list. Originally opened in 1937 as a roadside fruit stand, it is still owned and operated by the same family. In the 1940s, Casale’s evolved into a dine-in restaurant, and today diners enjoy dishes like hand-rolled meatballs and handmade ravioli made from family recipes.

Enjoy meals with a view

Sipping microbrews on the patio of the Shore Room, overlooking the Truckee River in Reno (L) and dishes at Toro Bravo (R) Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

On a beautiful day, Stehman suggests heading to a restaurant on Reno’s Riverwalk like Toro Bravo for “people-watching on the river.” The Mexican steakhouse’s menu includes blue cornbread, oven-roasted cauliflower, and black chile-braised short ribs. From an outdoor patio overlooking the Truckee River, you can spot locals kayaking or fly-fishing in the river or simply strolling along the Riverwalk.

The Reno Riverwalk District is also home to the Eddy, a high-energy beer garden and community space with yard games, food trucks, live music, and art. The open-air space is even kid-friendly during the day.

Nearby, the Shore Room at Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel and Spa serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Its large outdoor patio and dining room have river views, making it a perfect spot for date nights or happy hour.

Visit a brewery and sip cocktails

A drink garnished with basil at Death & Taxes in Reno Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

Stehman doesn’t hesitate when asked to name his favorite local brewery: Revision Brewing on South Rock Boulevard in Sparks. Located in a 30,500-square-foot building, the brewery has a taproom and space for games like pool, bag toss, and giant Connect Four. It’s known for hop-forward beers with a steady rotation of brews and new releases.

If you’re in the mood for a well-made drink, Stehman recommends two MidTown spots. Death & Taxes features craft cocktails and rare whiskeys in a space with soft chandelier lighting, dark leather sofas, and additional seating on the outdoor porch. Named for the year Nevada earned statehood, 1864 Tavern serves mixed drinks in a lounge with couches and armchairs arranged for conversation.

Visit a farmers market and a food festival

Some of Reno Tahoe’s food experiences let you get outside and meet the community. Riverside Farmers Market operates on Sundays year-round near the ponds in Idlewild Park.

Local growers, ranchers, and bakers offer everything from produce picked that morning to fresh eggs and pasture-raised meats, along with live music, family-friendly activities, and food trucks. According to Stehman, it isn’t unusual to see local chefs from restaurants like Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, which he calls “excellent,” hunting for fresh ingredients here.

Reno Tahoe is also home to culinary events like the annual Great Italian Festival. “There’s definitely a lot of Italian influence in this town,” Stehman says, “so that’s a fun one to go to.” Held each October, the festival brings Italy to downtown Reno with a wine walk, a family sauce cook-off, grape stomping, an Italian market, food vendors, children’s activities, and live entertainment.

People typically come to Reno Tahoe for outdoor adventure, but its restaurants and food events invite you to stay longer. With Basque family dinners, globally inspired kitchens, and a new generation of chefs, you can enjoy the Sierra Nevada’s natural beauty and eat well while you’re there.

