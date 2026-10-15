Four Generations Deep, This Reno Family Knows Where to Take the Kids

In the Reno Tahoe region, the Sierra Nevada is more than just scenery. It’s the backdrop for year-round family adventures like hiking, snow tubing, and exploring local parks.

To discover the best ways to experience it all with kids, we turned to Haley Stempeck, a fourth-generation Reno Tahoe resident and co-owner of Nevada’s oldest family-run restaurant, Casale’s Halfway Club. She grew up with this region as her playground and still enjoys it with her dog and five-year-old niece.

Eat at Casale’s Halfway Club, Cosmo’s Snack Bar, and Arario

Stempeck’s Italian great-grandmother started Casale’s as a roadside stand in 1937, selling produce and handmade ravioli. It eventually evolved into a market and deli and, by the 1940s, into a full-service restaurant. With eight tables and 10 bar seats, it’s still one of Reno’s most coveted kid-friendly reservations.

Haley Stempeck in Reno Tahoe Courtesy of Haley Stempeck

The restaurant remains a family affair. “My great-aunt and great-uncle still hand-roll the meatballs with us every week,” she says, adding that the meatballs “are about a quarter pound before we cook them.”

Other menu highlights include homemade red sauce and ravioli. Stempeck says the lasagna is “made to order in individual crock dishes, not pulled out of a pan.”

The region is also home to many other family-oriented restaurants, several of which she loves. “We are big fans of Cosmo’s Snack Bar in MidTown,” Stempeck says. “They have incredible wood-fired pizza and soft serve that’s made on-site.”

Stempeck also raves about another MidTown spot, Arario, for its “family-centric and delicious” Korean fusion food. The menu includes everything from kimchi fries to poke bowls and pan-fried udon noodles.

Spend a day at Mayberry Park, Rancho San Rafael, and beyond

Stempeck is as enthusiastic about Reno Tahoe’s food scene as she is about its local parks. “Going to Mayberry Park is a wonderful time for kids and dogs,” she says. Located on the Truckee River, the park is popular for fishing, swimming, hiking, and picnics.

“We also love going to Rancho San Rafael,” adds Stempeck. “They have so many offerings for the whole family.” The 580-acre regional park includes volleyball courts, hiking trails, playgrounds, and even an off-leash dog park. Stempeck especially likes spending time at the park’s 13-acre Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Garden, where pathways weave through more than 4,600 plants and 1,700 trees.

About an hour away from Reno is Sand Harbor State Park, with sandy beaches and clear-water coves along Lake Tahoe’s eastern shore. (Pro tip: Reservations are required during peak season.) Spooner Lake is another great spot for hiking and fishing.

A family plays in the snow in Reno Tahoe Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

Go tubing and ride the Polar Express in winter

“One of my favorite things about living in Reno my whole life is the distinct nature of the four seasons,” says Stempeck. “There’s always something special and unique to do.”

In winter, you don’t have to drive far to find snow, even if downtown is dry. Stempeck recommends heading to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, less than an hour’s drive away. She says that even if you don’t ski, it’s still fun to take in the views and hang out in the lodge.

Families also love Wildslide Winter Park for its magic carpet lift, up to 20 groomed tubing lanes, and a cozy lodge for drinks and snacks between runs. After a day in the snow, Stempeck suggests warming up with a hot drink from Midnight Coffee Roasting in MidTown. “They are wonderful and have a really family-friendly, fun atmosphere,” she says.

One of the region’s most anticipated family events is the annual Virginia and Truckee Railway’s Polar Express train. The one-hour ride departs from Carson City and includes costumed performances, cocoa, treats, and a keepsake silver bell from Santa.

Other winter offerings include Virginia City’s Candy Cane Express, featuring decorated railcars, stories, carols, cookies, and hot beverages. Afterward, walk around Virginia City, a historic mining town with candy shops, old-time photo opportunities, and family-friendly restaurants like Red Dog Saloon (locals love its Chicago-style pizza).

Stay in family-friendly hotels

A family jumps into the pool at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel and Spa. Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

Stempeck recently had a great time with her niece at Bundox Bocce, a 22,000-square-foot facility inside the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel and Spa, featuring nine bocce courts, pool tables, cornhole, an arcade, and a full bar and restaurant. She also loves that the hotel is dog-friendly.

Beyond the bocce courts, the hotel’s other amenities for families include a non-gaming environment, a seasonal rooftop pool, and bicycle rentals. Its Riverwalk location puts you near attractions like the Discovery, Nevada’s largest hands-on science center.

Stempeck also recommends the Grand Sierra Resort, where kids can enjoy on-site activities like bowling, an escape room, bumper cars, arcade games, magic shows, and a seasonal ice rink. Circus Circus is another popular kid-friendly lodging option with an arcade, old-fashioned carnival games, and free daily shows featuring acrobats, aerialists, clowns, and other high-energy performers.

Attend kid-friendly events

Reno Tahoe’s family-friendly events include Dragon Lights (L) and the Great Reno Balloon Race®. Courtesy of Visit Reno Tahoe

“I think Reno’s special events are so fun,” says Stempeck. “Every week it could be something different, and it’s really exciting.” Among her favorites is Dragon Lights, a Chinese lantern festival with larger-than-life illuminated displays, held at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum from early October through November.

Reno also hosts the Great Reno Balloon Race, the world’s largest free hot-air balloon festival, every September, featuring tethered balloon rides, food trucks, and up to 100 colorful balloons filling the sky. Other must-see events include Artown, a monthlong festival with more than 500 concerts, workshops, and events every July, and Hot August Nights, which brings some 6,000 classic cars to the region from late July into early August.

Stempeck also frequents local libraries, including the Downtown Reno Library, where she regularly attends events. “We do them with my niece all the time, and it’s so fun,” she says. The library’s rotating roster of free, kid-friendly programming includes activities like family game days, Lego clubs, and crafts. Events are open to everyone, even visitors without a library card.

In Reno Tahoe, the family fun lasts all year long, whether you’re checking out events, riding the rails, sharing an Italian meal, or exploring a park. It’s a vacation that will delight every age.