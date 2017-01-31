Where to Eat in Australia, According to Three Chefs

We’ve asked three top Australian chefs—whom we met last fall while they were cooking up a storm at Chefs Club in New York City—to talk about how they spend their days in three of the most exciting cities in Australia for food and drink. Revealing their insider spots are Clayton Wells of Automata in Sydney, Victor Liong of Lee Ho Fook in Melbourne, and David Moyle of Franklin in Hobart, Tasmania. Read on, and then book your eating tour down under.

SYDNEY

Chef Clayton Wells, Automata

Courtesy of Ester Ester in Sydney

Long Lunch

“Ester is right around the corner from my restaurant in Chippendale. Mat Lindsay’s food—roasted oysters, king prawn with capers, dry aged steak on the bone—is some of the most delicious in Sydney. And it’s a great spot for a long Sunday lunch. ”



Suburban Gem

“Sixpenny is the perfect special-occasion restaurant with a degustation menu that taps ingredients from the restaurant’s own plot of land. It’s in a quiet suburb not far from the city, and Dan Puskas, the chef, is a talent to watch. Try the venison tartare with boudin noir and beetroot.”



Innovative Pasta

“ACME is a great, fun spot for original pasta dishes, such as strozzapreti with enoki mushrooms and kale, or rye spaghetti with leeks and sesame. Chef Mitch Orr spent time cooking at the famous Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy.”



Cocktails

“This Must Be The Place is the best place for cocktails in Sydney: casual and non-fussy. Try the Atlas (Don Julio reposado, muscat, yuzu, ginger, and toasted sesame).”



Thai

“Spice I Am is literally on my street. It serves a great, interesting menu that doesn’t focus on the Thai dishes everyone knows. Chef Sujet Saenkham also runs a cooking school.”

Small Bites and Libations

“I used to work at the bar at Momofuku Seiōbo before Paul Carmichael took over as head chef. The bar has always been a great place to go for a chill night with decent wine and great snacks. It’s as good as ever now with Paul’s Caribbean-influenced menu.”



Pizza Joint

“The Dolphin is perfect for a casual, quick dinner of pizza or small bites such as salumi and rock oysters. The wine list is really solid, too.”

Chocolate and Ice Cream

“Kakawa is putting out some of the best chocolate in Sydney. They have a shop across the road from Automata, and their ice cream sandwiches are ridiculously good.”

MELBOURNE

Chef Victor Liong, Lee Ho Fook



Courtesy of Town Mouse Town Mouse in Melbourne

“Drink a glass of rosé at City Wine Shop and snack on charcuterie or buffalo mozzarella in the afternoon on one of the outdoor wooden tables, which has views of the Parliament building right across the street. Bliss!”

Aperitif

“Bar Ampere is great for an aperitif or a nightcap. Also: They do a killer club sandwich.”



Neighborhood Joint

“Town Mouse is a great neighborhood hangout with new-style food and a natural wine focus. On the menu: goat’s cheese profiteroles, heirloom tomatoes with fromage blanc, and aged duck leg with ratatouille.”