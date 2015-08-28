Where to Eat, Drink, Party, and Stay in Mallorca—According to a Chef

Aug 28, 2015
Fabio Trabocchi, the chef behind Washington, D.C.’s trio of acclaimed Italian restaurants, Fiola, Casa Luca and Fiola Mare, first traveled to Mallorca when he was dating his now wife, Maria. She was born on the island and her family is one of the oldest in Mallorca. Trabocchi returns most summers to spend time with his family. Here, he shares highlights from his recent trip to their family home in the interior village of Sineu.
Gran Hotel Son Net
“This is another beautiful hotel located in a 17th century farmhouse in the mountains. It was formerly the estate of a pirate who was knighted by the king and awarded a vast stretch of land to build his family home. We love that most of the architectural features and materials were maintained from the original structures: stone walls, thick wooden ceiling beams. Take in the views of the countryside below. We like to sit in the lounge overlooking the majestic pool.”
C/ Castillo de Sonnet, Puigpunyent, +34 971 147 000
Belmond La Residencia
“This is a luxury boutique hotel that at one time housed an olive mill. One of the restaurants on the property, El Olivo, pays tribute to that heritage.”
Son Canals s/n, Deià, +34 971 639 011
Sineu Farmers Market
“Sineu comes alive on Wednesdays, which is market day in the plaça of the village church, Santa Maria de Sineu. Sineu was always an agricultural village and it’s the last market on Mallorca featuring the sale of live animals, including cattle, lambs, pigs, chickens and rabbits, along with fresh produce, flowers, leather, wood crafts, pottery, and art. Basically the entire town is involved in the market, which starts early but begins to thin out after 11a.m. or so. Be sure to ask permission of the vendors before snapping photos. For lunch, enjoy a frito mallorquin with a glass of wine at one of the restaurants in the square.”
Sa Plaça, Sineu
Puro Beach
“This is for the younger crowd, more hip than we are! Puro Beach is a stunning and stylish beach club located on a mini peninsula in Palma. Reserve one of the teak-and-white sunbeds around the pool and enjoy 180-degree views of the Bay of Palma. In the evenings the DJs take over for some of the most fashionable parties in Palma.”
Pagell 1 Cala Estancia, Palma, +34 971 744 744
