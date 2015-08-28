Home>Travel inspiration

Where to Eat, Drink, Party, and Stay in Mallorca—According to a Chef

By Jen Murphy

Aug 28, 2015

Fabio Trabocchi, the chef behind Washington, D.C.’s trio of acclaimed Italian restaurants, Fiola, Casa Luca and Fiola Mare, first traveled to Mallorca when he was dating his now wife, Maria. She was born on the island and her family is one of the oldest in Mallorca. Trabocchi returns most summers to spend time with his family. Here, he shares highlights from his recent trip to their family home in the interior village of Sineu.


Casa Manolo
“Casa Manolo is famous for its squid, called calamares de poteras, which they grill and serve whole, ‘fisherman style’ and carve in front of you at the table, carefully cleaning out the inedible parts and basting the remaining delicious bits with a sauce made of their own ink and extra virgin olive oil. Calamares de poteras are diver-caught at either dawn or dusk, they are freshest most amazing I’ve ever tasted.”
Plaza San Bartolomé, 2, Ses Salines, +34 971 649 130


Cap Rocat
“Located on a cliff overlooking a secluded cala outside Palma, Cap Rocat is a stunning luxury hotel that was formerly a military fortress. In the cala below the hotel, we hire a boat for a day sail, with various stops for snorkeling and swimming (7-80 Euro per person) and also lunch.”
Ctra. de Cap Enderrocat, Cala Blava Llucmajor, +34 971 747 878

Gran Hotel Son Net
“This is another beautiful hotel located in a 17th century farmhouse in the mountains. It was formerly the estate of a pirate who was knighted by the king and awarded a vast stretch of land to build his family home. We love that most of the architectural features and materials were maintained from the original structures: stone walls, thick wooden ceiling beams. Take in the views of the countryside below. We like to sit in the lounge overlooking the majestic pool.”
C/ Castillo de Sonnet, Puigpunyent, +34 971 147 000

Belmond La Residencia
“This is a luxury boutique hotel that at one time housed an olive mill. One of the restaurants on the property, El Olivo, pays tribute to that heritage.”
Son Canals s/n, Deià, +34 971 639 011


Rocamar
“Rocamar is right on the water in Puerto de Andratx, and is one of our favorite places on the island to visit. It’s a great spot for outdoor dining with outstanding views of the bay and the fishing fleet, and for its modern Spanish cuisine. Go for the live spiny lobsters.”
Almirante Alemany, 27, Puerto de Andratx, +34 971 671 261

Sineu Farmers Market
“Sineu comes alive on Wednesdays, which is market day in the plaça of the village church, Santa Maria de Sineu. Sineu was always an agricultural village and it’s the last market on Mallorca featuring the sale of live animals, including cattle, lambs, pigs, chickens and rabbits, along with fresh produce, flowers, leather, wood crafts, pottery, and art. Basically the entire town is involved in the market, which starts early but begins to thin out after 11a.m. or so. Be sure to ask permission of the vendors before snapping photos. For lunch, enjoy a frito mallorquin with a glass of wine at one of the restaurants in the square.”
Sa Plaça, Sineu


La Pajarita
“An icon of in Palma, La Pajarita is a delicatessen and pastry shop, and it’s the best place to pick up wines, Iberico hams, fresh pastries and other gourmet food products.”
Calle San Nicolás 2-4, Palma, +34 971 711 844


Forn San Agustin
“Forn San Agustin is our favorite place outside of Sineu to get a traditional sweet bread called ensaimada. It’s owned by two ladies, who recently gave us a tour of the ovens and showed us how they shape, proof and bake their ensaimada. Don’t miss the ensaimada con higos (figs).”
Avinguda de Joan Miró 354, Palma, +34 971 400 904


La Lonja
“When you are in Puerto de Andratx but want to shop for the freshest, best seafood to cook and eat at home, find the lonja, a small market hut where the fishermen of the fleet sell their day’s catch starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday only. Much of their fish is already sold before they get back to shore, but you can still find beautiful gambas rojas, calamar, and fresh fish like scorpionfish, denton, mazzola (flying mullet) and branzino. They stay open until they’ve sold out.”
Edificio de la Lonja, Avda. Mateo Bosch, Puerto de Andratx

Puro Beach
“This is for the younger crowd, more hip than we are! Puro Beach is a stunning and stylish beach club located on a mini peninsula in Palma. Reserve one of the teak-and-white sunbeds around the pool and enjoy 180-degree views of the Bay of Palma. In the evenings the DJs take over for some of the most fashionable parties in Palma.”
Pagell 1 Cala Estancia, Palma, +34 971 744 744

Want more? Check out the most beautiful village in Mallorca (in our opinion).

