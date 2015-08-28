Where to Eat, Drink, Party, and Stay in Mallorca—According to a Chef



Fabio Trabocchi, the chef behind Washington, D.C.’s trio of acclaimed Italian restaurants, Fiola, Casa Luca and Fiola Mare, first traveled to Mallorca when he was dating his now wife, Maria. She was born on the island and her family is one of the oldest in Mallorca. Trabocchi returns most summers to spend time with his family. Here, he shares highlights from his recent trip to their family home in the interior village of Sineu.

“Casa Manolo is famous for its squid, called calamares de poteras, which they grill and serve whole, ‘fisherman style’ and carve in front of you at the table, carefully cleaning out the inedible parts and basting the remaining delicious bits with a sauce made of their own ink and extra virgin olive oil. Calamares de poteras are diver-caught at either dawn or dusk, they are freshest most amazing I’ve ever tasted.”Plaza San Bartolomé, 2, Ses Salines, +34 971 649 130

“Located on a cliff overlooking a secluded cala outside Palma, Cap Rocat is a stunning luxury hotel that was formerly a military fortress. In the cala below the hotel, we hire a boat for a day sail, with various stops for snorkeling and swimming (7-80 Euro per person) and also lunch.”Ctra. de Cap Enderrocat, Cala Blava Llucmajor, +34 971 747 878

Gran Hotel Son Net

“This is another beautiful hotel located in a 17th century farmhouse in the mountains. It was formerly the estate of a pirate who was knighted by the king and awarded a vast stretch of land to build his family home. We love that most of the architectural features and materials were maintained from the original structures: stone walls, thick wooden ceiling beams. Take in the views of the countryside below. We like to sit in the lounge overlooking the majestic pool.”

C/ Castillo de Sonnet, Puigpunyent, +34 971 147 000

Belmond La Residencia

“This is a luxury boutique hotel that at one time housed an olive mill. One of the restaurants on the property, El Olivo, pays tribute to that heritage.”

Son Canals s/n, Deià, +34 971 639 011

“Rocamar is right on the water in Puerto de Andratx, and is one of our favorite places on the island to visit. It’s a great spot for outdoor dining with outstanding views of the bay and the fishing fleet, and for its modern Spanish cuisine. Go for the live spiny lobsters.”Almirante Alemany, 27, Puerto de Andratx, +34 971 671 261