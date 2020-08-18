U.K.’s Mandatory Quarantine Doesn’t Apply to Travelers From These Countries

Anyone who arrives in the United Kingdom from one of the countries or territories on a list of exempted nations is not required to self-isolate for 14 days. Those coming from countries that are not on the list will still have to quarantine, including travelers coming from the United States.



“You do not have to self-isolate on arrival in England if these are the only places you have been to or stopped in during the previous 14 days,’’ the U.K. government has said about the exceptions to the 14-day quarantine rule that was put in place on June 8.

The list of exempted countries and territories is:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Austria

Barbados

Bermuda

Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

Channel Islands

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

French Polynesia

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Macao

Malaysia

Mauritius

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie, and Oeno Islands

Poland

Reunion

San Marino

Seychelles

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

South Korea

St. Barthélemy

St. Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Pierre and Miquelon

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City

Vietnam

The list is being updated frequently. To that end, Spain was removed from the list on July 26, Belgium was removed on August 8, and France and the Netherlands were removed on August 15.



The frequent changes have created challenges for some travelers. For instance, thousands of British tourists cut their vacations short and made a hasty retreat from France over the weekend to avoid the newly enacted mandatory quarantine, the Associated Press reported.

The British government insisted it had to make the decision, which was announced late on August 13, in light of a 66 percent spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in France in the week leading up to the move. The Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, and the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Turks & Caicos were also added to the U.K.’s latest quarantine list for the same reason.

Requirements for those needing to quarantine to enter the U.K.