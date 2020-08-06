The U.S. Has Lifted Its Global Coronavirus Travel Advisory

The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced that it has lifted its Global Level 4 Health Advisory—a sweeping recommendation that was put in place on March 19, 2020, advising U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The decision to lift the international travel advisory was made in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions,” State Department officials said in a press release about the decision.

The State Department said that the move is intended to provide U.S. citizens with more precise information about what is going on in each individual country. The federal agency is working with the CDC and other agencies to closely monitor health and safety conditions throughout the world so that it can regularly update its destination-specific advice.

The latest country-specific updates and advisories are listed on the State Department website, and U.S. citizens traveling abroad can also search for the country or countries they plan on visiting at travel.state.gov.

“We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic,” the release stated.