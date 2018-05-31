What Travelers Need to Know Now About Their Sunscreen

With Hawaii leading the charge, many destinations are moving to ban reef-damaging sunscreens. Here’s the why, where, and what of the matter—plus some handy tips for picking your own eco-friendly sunscreen.

Oahu’s iconic Waikiki Beach is famous for its cityscape backdrop, endless patchwork of towels and umbrellas, turquoise-blue party waves full of surfers, and the signature scent of sunscreen, slathered in thick layers on thousands of sunbathers. By 2021, Waikiki will also be famous for being one of the first beaches in the United States to ban the distribution of over 3,500 of those popular sunscreen products. The reason? Our SPF habits are killing Hawaii’s treasured coral. Photo by Allison Montroy The pale and white-edged corals here are in the process of bleaching, or dying. The difference between those and the vibrant, thriving corals is clear at a glance. What to know about oxybenzone The culprit isn’t actually sunscreen itself—it’s an active ingredient called oxybenzone (or BP-3). The FDA-approved, UVA and UVB ray-absorbing chemical has been commonly found in sunscreen and skincare products for over 40 years, so why the sudden alarm? In 2015, a team of scientists studying seven types of coral in Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Israel found that oxybenzone induces coral bleaching (which ends in certain death for the marine invertebrate), prevents coral from reproducing, and is a photo-toxicant: The chemical’s effects are intensified when it is coupled with sunlight. Oxybenzone is not just harmful to reefs—other studies have linked it to breast cancer and deformities in newborns. The study, published in the Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, found that it only takes one drop of oxybenzone-containing sunscreen to damage an ocean area the size of six-and-a-half Olympic swimming pools; an estimated 14,000 tons of sunscreen enters the oceans each year on swimmers and snorkelers and through shower drains. Coral reefs are among the world’s most diverse underwater ecosystems, housing 25 percent of the ocean’s life and providing a cumulative $3.4 billion in food, jobs, tourism, and shoreline protection annually just in the United States alone, according to NOAA. The fragile ecosystems have been up against a lot lately, and these recent grim findings might sound like the final nail in the coffin. But there is hope: The study also determined that oxybenzone damage is mostly concentrated in heavily-touristed areas, so by forgoing chemical sunscreens in favor of nontoxic mineral sunblocks, travelers could play a major role in helping to save the coral reefs. How to pick a reef safe sunscreen

