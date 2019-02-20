The Best Rain Jackets for Travel

Good-bye plastic giftshop rain poncho. You’ll be proud to don these packable, stylish garments when the rain clouds roll in.

Sure, a rain jacket should keep you dry—but its packability is equally important when you’re traveling. After all, even the soggiest destinations enjoy clear skies sometimes, and that’s when you’ll appreciate an outer layer that’s light and compact enough to be stowed conveniently in a waterproof backpack. These eight winning rain jackets do that and more: They fend off drizzles and downpours while looking good, too. Photos courtesy Marmot; design by Emily Blevins Marmot Bantamweight Jacket For ultra-light packers



When weight-saving is your greatest priority, consider this tissue-thin jacket. At five ounces, the Bantamweight ($275) is as light and silky as some windbreakers, yet it delivers a lot more weather protection: It’s fully waterproof, thanks to rain-thwarting Pertex Shield fabric that’s treated with a durable water-repellent finish to make moisture bead off the surface.



It also leaves you feeling less clammy than many windbreakers do because the Bantamweight’s underarm fabric is peppered with laser-drilled perforations that vent heat and perspiration. We’ve worn it on drizzly hikes to jungle waterfalls and barely steamed up inside.



It’s fairly fitted to begin with, but for additional shaping (and to prevent the hem from blowing up in gusty winds) a thin cinch cord is built into the waistline. Two zippered hand pockets hold keys and a wallet. When packed, this jacket is as small as a softball, so it disappears into a purse or backpack. And because it barely registers on a luggage scale, it’s perfect for weight-restricted travel on small aircraft and other vehicles with limited cargo allowances. Available in men’s and women’s sizing. Trew Pack Jack For tote-averse travelers



Rain jackets generally have to ride out dry weather in a shoulder bag or backpack, but the Pack Jack ($159) eliminates the need for such extra luggage: This unisex anorak converts into a tidy little waist pack with a zippered pocket that holds a keycard and a few bills.



As such, it’s perfect for running errands on a hotel’s loaner bike or logging a morning workout on nearby trails. Should showers strike, it speedily morphs back into a hooded anorak that seals out rain—for a little while, at least. The 100-percent-nylon fabric is coated with breathable polyurethane that holds off short-lived rainfall but not sustained downpours. So while it isn’t up to the task of keeping hikers dry during daylong rain-forest treks, it does feel soft and comfortable (rather than plasticky) on the skin. That, plus the convenient fanny-pack option, makes this our go-to choice for “just in case” protection against passing rain. Photos courtesy Columbia; design by Emily Blevins Columbia OutDry Ex Reversible Jacket

For adventure travelers



Ideal for hiking and backpacking in wet weather, the OutDry Ex Reversible Jacket ($150) is light, packable, and utterly rainproof. Unlike most Gore-Tex jackets, which sandwich a waterproof/breathable membrane between layers of fabric, this jacket’s water-thwarting OutDry film covers the exterior and makes it feel (and behave) like a rain slicker. Water simply sheets off the material, and that moisture-shedding property is particularly handy when it’s time to pack it away—one brisk shake removes virtually all the droplets.



That breathable membrane let us log long uphills without overheating, and the fabric’s four-way stretch allows for full freedom of movement. The jacket’s interior is lined with a soft, slightly fuzzy microfiber that wicks away sweat and feels soft against the skin, but it’s also tough enough to face the elements. Reversed, the garment is still waterproof and breathable. Turning it inside-out lets you hide the waterproof seam tape and glossy fabric (which look too sporty for some urban environments). We appreciated the more muted appearance when transitioning from New Zealand’s trails to Christchurch’s sidewalks. Available in men’s and women’s sizing. Hillary Day Opera Coat For sophisticated urbanites



Simple lines and fine Swiss fabric make the women’s Opera Coat ($475) a stunner. Instead of a zipper down the front, magnetic snaps embedded in the seams create an invisible, self-sealing closure. And the lustrous material looks sharp wet or dry: We found ourselves reaching for this topper on breezy days when no rain was forecast.



Its hoodless, collarless design means that when showers do arrive, you’ll want to pair the Opera Coat with an umbrella that can shelter your coif. But the fabric itself is marvelous at repelling rain (and spilled coffee) because it’s treated with Schoeller Nanotechnology, a high-performance fabric finish that keeps water and oils from soaking into the weave.



The low-bulk, collarless cut also makes the Opera Coat easy to pack; the unlined fabric rolls into a tidy cylinder that takes up precious little room in a tote or carry-on. Plus, its adaptable style complements everything from a business suit to torn denim—so when you need to bring one jacket for multiple guises, this is the one. Photos courtesy Burton; design by Emily Blevins Burton Narraway Rain Jacket

