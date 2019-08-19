Everything You Need to Know About New Zealand’s New Travel Authorization and Tourist Tax

There’s something for every kind of traveler in New Zealand, whether you’re looking to take in the scenery on the Coastal Pacific Train or catapult yourself across the Nevis Valley at 62 miles per hour. But as of October 1, New Zealand’s government will start making adventure seekers and slow travelers alike register and pay a new tourist tax before entering the country in order to strengthen border security and raise money for conservation and infrastructure projects in the country.

How to apply for the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority

Similar to the upcoming European Travel Information and Authorization System, travelers will need to fill out an Electronic Travel Authority (eTA) form online before they can enter New Zealand as of October 1. Although it is not a visa, the eTA will take approximately 72 hours to get approved and will cost NZD$9 (approximately US$6) if you register via the mobile app or NZD$12 (about US$8) through the Immigration NZ website. The eTA is valid for up to two years and multiple visits to New Zealand.

Here’s who will need to register for the eTA before landing in New Zealand in the future:

Visitors and anyone in transit from visa waiver countries (The United States, Canada, and United Kingdom are all included.)

Cruise ship passengers of any nationality

Australian permanent residents (noncitizens)

Any cruise or airline crew members

Travelers with a valid New Zealand visa, New Zealand passport, or Australian passport will not need to register for an eTA. Those who do need to register and are traveling to New Zealand after October 1 can now request an eTA via the mobile app or website.