What to Eat in Rome if You Only Have 24 Hours

We meet at La Fiorentina , a 1940s bakery filled with every brilliant idea Roman bakers has ever had, from bomboloni (cream-filled donuts) to sturdy little biscotti. I’m going full Parla, so I order her usual: a doppio macchiato and a danese, an Italian Danish, both knocked back quickly at the bar. It’s all to fortify us for a trip through the nearby Mercato Trionfale , one of Rome’s classic farmers’ markets, and somewhat of a conservation project for Katie, who shops here frequently. As we zigzag past boxes of chicory curls and fat sardines on ice, I think it’s everything you dream of an Italian market being, and yet “the markets aren’t thriving,” she says. “They’re only open from 9 to 1, and most young people can’t shop then, so I spotlight great vendors on my blog and on my tours to help lead people to their stalls.”

Katie introduces me to La Tradizione, one of the few authentic delis in the city. “A lot of people presume that Rome’s deli counters are stocked with pristine artisanal products," she tells me. "In reality most of what is sold at local food shops and supermarkets comes from factories. La Tradizione, however, is that mythical place people imagine.” And there’s certainly some magic to the tiny space, which somehow contains 400 different cheeses, a tower of fresh pasta, salami of all stripes, and a glass case densely packed with everything from purple-black olives to fresh burrata, Katie’s favorite in the city.

1 p.m., Quartier Trionfale

We’re huddled with other fanboys and girls in front of Pizzarium, Rome’s most famous purveyor of pizza al taglio, the rectangular street-food pizza that Romans inhale by the pound. Dough genius Gabriele Bonci is known for using Italian heirloom wheat and allowing a long fermentation time, which creates an airy, flavorful crust. We order his pizza con patate (potatoes with mozzarella) and a version layered with porcini and shaved pecorino, among other slices. They’re pure flavor bombs, but more important, they also support an increasingly fragile local food system. “Gabriele changed a belly-filling Roman food into a much needed connection with farmers, millers, and salami makers,” Katie says.

Next it’s off to Panificio Bonci, Gabriele’s bread-and-pastry outpost. It’s where Romans flock daily to buy loaves of his naturally leavened bread, and where I begin to doubt my ability to consume more carbs. We order pizza con la porchetta, a sandwich of flatbread, roasted pork, and crispy pork skin, and a paper bag of ciambelline, sugar-dusted cookies to dip in wine sold by the cup.

4:55 p.m., Pigneto neighborhood