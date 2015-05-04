What It’s Really Like to Let Someone Else Plan Your Trip

See the 2015 Travel Vanguard

For most of us, the travel-planning process goes something like this: pick a destination, buy a ticket, book a hotel or Airbnb, then plan, obsess, and count the minutes till you’re out the door.

But people who hire Brown + Hudson to plan their trips forgo all of that and, instead, enter into a therapy-like situation where Philippe Brown gets to know you almost better than you know yourself, then picks a destination that most closely matches where you’re at in life and what you’re looking for. It’s almost a Zen exercise in relinquishing control. And the trips are of the peak-experience type—Brown taps his network of tastemakers, locals, and even diplomats to dazzle travelers with experiences and encounters. Here are some highlights of how it played out for one traveler.

The challenge: Leslie*, a newly divorced politician from the South, wanted a solo escape to a pulsating, vibrant city. (*Names changed to protect the political)

The destination: Bangkok

The annotated itinerary:

Day 1:

Leslie arrived at the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok.

“During the pre-interview, Leslie said she wanted to explore the vibrancy and diversity of a big city. And what city is more vibrant and energetic than Bangkok? We then started our research: We read the Bangkok Post for stories about personalities we could involve and reached out to expat communities. We also tapped Pongsuang Kunprasop, Bangkok’s most influential party planner and visited the Muay Thai gym in London.”