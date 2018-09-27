Vanguard 2017: Abby Falik, Founder of Global Citizen Year

In 2016, former President Obama’s daughter Malia took a year off before starting college. Her decision made headlines—but Abby Falik, the founder and CEO of Global Citizen Year, hopes that someday soon, such a choice would be completely expected.



Falik founded Global Citizen Year in 2010 to send high school students to developing countries, including Brazil, Ecuador, India, and Senegal, where they live with host families and apprentice with a wide range of local organizations, from Teach for India, Runa (Ecuador), and local ministries of education and health to agricultural cooperatives and coffee farms. Most students have graduated from high school, have been accepted into college, and are deferring entry for a year. She calls her program a “bridge year” to help kids incorporate the rich lessons that travel can offer into traditional academia.

“It’s a new on-ramp into college that helps kids to develop themselves,” says Falik. “Empathy, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit: These are things you can’t learn in a classroom, and we want them to become the hallmark of an American education.”

More than 50 percent of students are minorities, 80 percent receive some form of financial aid, and a third receive a full scholarship. About 20 percent come from private schools. Since its inception, Global Citizen Year has accepted 600 students and granted as many fellowships, and in 2017 the number of participants jumped from 100 to 150.