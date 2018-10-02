Looking to the Future With the Leaders of Travel

Photo by Ami Vitale
By Greg Sullivan
Oct 2, 2018
From the November/December 2018 issue
Photo by Jesse Southerland
We say we don’t want to pass the world’s problems on to our children. But we don’t always act that way.
AFAR’s co-founder reflects on the value of forward-thinking and the latest class of the Travel Vanguard.
We humans have an unfortunate tendency to be shortsighted: to think only about the here and now. Tomorrow’s problems? They can be dealt with tomorrow. People and places outside of my normal sphere? Not my concern. Intellectually we know that what happens on the other side of the globe can have a profound impact on us and that our own actions have far-reaching consequences. We say we don’t want to pass the world’s problems on to our children. But we don’t always act that way.
We launched AFAR in part because we believe that inspiring, guiding, and enabling people to travel in a deeper way makes it more likely that those people will see beyond themselves and act for the greater good.
The world of travel is full of people doing just that. In our November/December 2018 issue, we honor our third annual class of the AFAR Travel Vanguard. These nine people are creating better travel experiences, improving the way the travel industry operates, and making the world a richer place to explore. Our honorees include M. Sanjayan, who has dedicated his life to protecting nature, which sustains life and livelihoods; Kevin Dallas, who has stood up for gay rights in Bermuda; Evita Robinson, who has inspired thousands of millennials of color to travel; and José Andrés, the world-renowned chef who has done so much to help feed people in the wake of natural disasters. All the members of our Travel Vanguard look beyond the here and now and try to shape a better world for the next generation. We offer them our sincere gratitude and hope their efforts inspire you!
