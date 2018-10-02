Looking to the Future With the Leaders of Travel

We humans have an unfortunate tendency to be shortsighted: to think only about the here and now. Tomorrow’s problems? They can be dealt with tomorrow. People and places outside of my normal sphere? Not my concern. Intellectually we know that what happens on the other side of the globe can have a profound impact on us and that our own actions have far-reaching consequences. We say we don’t want to pass the world’s problems on to our children. But we don’t always act that way.

We launched AFAR in part because we believe that inspiring, guiding, and enabling people to travel in a deeper way makes it more likely that those people will see beyond themselves and act for the greater good.