Home>Travel inspiration>People>Founder's Note

What Does it Mean to Be a Global Citizen?

By Greg Sullivan

Feb 21, 2017

From the March/April 2017  issue

share this article
flipboard
Photo by Jon Bowen/Flickr

Where we've lived—and where we've traveled—make us who we are.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Where are you from?" That’s often one of the first things we’re asked as travelers. I don’t have just one answer.

Oklahoma, where I was born? Arizona, where I lived most of my life? California, where I pay my taxes? San Francisco and New York, the two cities I bounce between each month? Or maybe simply the United States?

“I’m a citizen of the world,” was the answer reportedly given by ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes. I’d probably get some funny looks if I said that, but I do consider myself a global citizen. If you’re reading this, you might consider yourself one, too. And you’ve probably learned what I have: The more we travel, the more we realize how much we have in common with our fellow humans and how dependent we are on each other for our happiness and security.

Being a citizen of the world doesn’t make me any less of a citizen of my home country or state or city. In fact, learning about other cultures helps me appreciate my own even more. Plus, travel has taught me to be curious about everything I encounter as soon as I walk out my own front door.

Article continues below advertisement

The places I’ve lived are a big part of who I am. But so are the things I’ve done in the places I’ve visited: volunteering in Roodeport, South Africa; skiing in Verbier, Switzerland; doing business in Tokyo; biking through Australia’s Barossa Valley; delving into the museums of Montreal; trying to decipher Tehran; and so on.

Of all the places in the world, I’ve chosen to live in the ones I love most. But the places I’ve visited have also contributed to who I am. That is why I’m a traveler.

So how do I say all of that the next time someone asks?

>>Next: Where Our Editors Are Going in 2017

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories