Take the Waters: 4 Wellness Cruises Built for Rest and Renewal in 2027

If guided breathwork classes, healthy cooking demos, and gratitude journaling sound like the ideal way to spend a vacation, take your wellness-oriented getaway to sea. In 2027, four luxury cruise lines have built entire voyages around wellness with partners such as Guerlain and Elemis and a roster of visiting specialists.

The Global Wellness Institute has forecasted that the wellness tourism industry will grow 16.6 percent through 2027, and cruise lines are well positioned to offer health-conscious travelers immersive well-being retreats. They already have state-of-the-art spas and decks open to calming sea views and fresh air. Now, they are filling days with no port stops with classes, seminars, and workshops themed around self-care, longevity, and healthy living led by guest experts.

Take to the waters and return a better you. Book a spot on one of these 2027 wellness sailings.

Crystal: Four retreats, from pickleball to bordeaux

Sea days on Crystal Serenity’s wellness retreats balance pickleball clinics, sound healing, and slow recovery in the Aurora Spa’s sauna. Courtesy of Crystal

All-inclusive Crystal will offer four Wellness at Sea retreats in 2027, designed by the line’s own wellness ambassador and culinary nutritionist, Dalila Roglieri. Each sailing is built around four self-care pillars: nutrition, physical activity, mental well-being, and longevity science.

Visiting specialists, including yoga and sound-healing instructors, a strength coach, a culinary nutritionist, and a Pilates instructor who is a doctor of physical therapy, lead sessions on mindfulness, longevity, and fitness. Programming varies by sailing: The two Crystal Serenity voyages add pickleball clinics with Kat Valos, and the November crossing focuses on food, wine, and well-being with bordeaux wine expert Wendy Narby.

Crystal’s 606- and 740-passenger ships, which the line says have one of the industry’s highest space-to-passenger ratios, provide an appealing setting for self-care, with Umi Uma, the only restaurant at sea from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and personal butlers to take care of your daily needs.

Here are the four 2027 Wellness at Sea sailings:

March 20–April 2 (13 nights): Ft. Lauderdale to Las Palmas, Canary Islands, aboard Crystal Symphony (fares from $5,100 per person)

Ft. Lauderdale to Las Palmas, Canary Islands, aboard (fares from $5,100 per person) August 20–September 3 (14 nights): Panama City to New York City aboard Crystal Serenity (fares from $6,600 per person)

Panama City to New York City aboard (fares from $6,600 per person) October 12–21 (9 nights): New York City to San Juan, Puerto Rico, aboard Crystal Serenity (fares from $4,300 per person)

New York City to San Juan, Puerto Rico, aboard (fares from $4,300 per person) November 8–22 (14 nights): Lisbon to Ft. Lauderdale aboard Crystal Symphony (fares from $4,900 per person)

Explora Journeys: A complimentary 12-day mind-body program

Professional tennis player Jannik Sinner’s training approach shapes the one-on-one workouts in Explora Journey’s In Balance program. Photo by Toby Mitchell

Explora Journeys, MSC Group’s luxury brand, believes that the ocean can inspire wellness. The line’s philosophy is that a vacation at sea can yield benefits for energy, relaxation, immunity, sleep, and mindfulness, and its spa programming is inspired by these views.

The cruise line has partnered with tennis champion Jannik Sinner to offer In Balance, a 3.5-hour guided wellness journey on all cruises ($250 per person supplement). The experience combines a one-on-one workout session with the ship’s fitness instructor focused on controlled performance, guided breathwork to regulate the nervous system, a restorative massage that promotes relaxation and mobility, and a hot-and-cold circuit in the spa’s thermal suite to support recovery.

For a deeper experience, book the 12-night Barcelona-to-Lisbon sailing departing February 11, 2027, which carries Explorer’s complimentary A Path to Inner Discovery program. Aboard the 922-passenger Explora II, guests can enjoy sunrise, sunset, and moonlit sessions of yoga, mantra, journaling, pranayama breath control, gong baths, and electronic music meditation. Guest lecturers include a psychologist, astrology practitioner, nutrition specialist, holistic well-being expert, and movement coach.

Price: $7,105 per person, based on double occupancy.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises: A first-ever longevity voyage with Elemis

Regent Seven Seas Prestige’s thermal spa sets the tone for Regent’s first wellness voyage with Elemis. Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas, known for its industry-leading all-inclusive fares and enormous top suites, has teamed up with skincare and wellness brand Elemis to launch its first Spotlight on Wellness & Longevity themed cruise on August 21, 2027. The 10-night sailing on the new 822-passenger Seven Seas Prestige will take guests from Trieste, Italy, to Barcelona, Spain, with calls in Kefalonia, Gythion, Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini before a final stop in Ibiza.

Programming developed with Elemis centers on four areas: diet and nutrition, mind and stress, skin and longevity, and movement and exercise. Dance your way to better health with a BeMoved class and learn the secrets to a longer life through a Blue Zone–based culinary workshop.

Practice mindfulness and embrace wellness, even as you dinner-hop from Chartreuse, the modern French restaurant, to Azure, the ship’s new Mediterranean mezze spot, or explore Greece on complimentary excursions ashore. You might find inner peace sitting on your suite’s balcony or perhaps enjoy an evening of music trivia in a concert setting.

Price: From $8,599 per person, based on double occupancy

Orient Express: Guerlain rituals on an Atlantic crossing

A massage with a horizon view: Corinthian’s Guerlain spa treatment room anchors the yacht’s transatlantic wellness retreats. Courtesy of Orient Express Sailing Yachts

Orient Express Sailing Yachts launched in May with Orient Express Corinthian, a revolutionary modern sailing yacht. Befitting its French roots, the company has partnered with Guerlain to operate its onboard spa and also curate a wellness retreat, Ocean Rebirth, for the 110-passenger Orient Express Corinthian’s transatlantic crossings. After debuting in October, the retreat returns March 13–27, on a 14-night crossing from Barbados to Lisbon with a 2-day stop in Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

Small-group workshops led by guest experts will focus on physical and mental regeneration. After an initial assessment, participants will receive a personalized schedule centered on beauty and well-aging, mindfulness, nutrition, and movement.

During the crossing, guests can spend the many sea days practicing yoga and intentional breathwork, calming their minds with guided meditation, and meeting individually with wellness experts, such as Amélie Demange, director of Guerlain International Spa Aesthetic Creation. Chef Yannick Alléno’s team and naturopath Déborah Passuti, a nutrition and longevity expert, also create custom menus tailored to each guest’s program.

Travelers can also seek rejuvenation with Guerlain spa treatments; many use modern aesthetic technologies such as LongeviSkin (a Guerlain device that combines LED, plasma, and radiofrequency), Theragun recovery devices, and pressotherapy. They can also swim in the lap pool below a mast.

Price: From $67,224 per suite based on double occupancy, including the wellness program and two excursions in Ponta Delgada.

Related story: In-Depth Review of the Orient Express Corinthian Yacht