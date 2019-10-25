OMG! You Can Visit “Schitt’s Creek” in Real Life

Attention fellow Schitt’s Creek addicts: Put down your computers. Tear yourself away from Netflix. Instead of spending workdays finding the perfect memes and gifs to share in Slack chats, fans of the cultishly popular (and surprise acclaimed hit) Schitt’s Creek will soon be able to visit the town in real life. OMG! David!



In advance of the show’s sixth and final season, an immersive pop-up version of the beloved small town is coming to both Los Angeles and New York this fall. Tickets are free, but reservations are required, and we fully expect them to get snapped up faster than anyone can say “Ewwwww!” once they are released to the binge-watching public on November 1.



For those new to the show (an original series from Pop TV/CBC), this IRL pop-up exhibition—which will re-create iconic sets, offer interactive photo experiences, and sell limited merchandise—could be the perfect introduction to the Emmy-winning Canadian comedy series created by father-son duo Eugene Levy (of American Pie and Christopher Guest movies) and writer/showrunner Daniel Levy (who’d been working on MTV Canada), who play father and son Johnny and David Rose. The basic plot follows the Rose family, a ridiculously rich and extravagantly spendthrift clan who lose their entire video-store fortune in one felonious swoop—everything except a boondocks town named Schitt’s Creek that they once bought as a joke. When they are forced to move into its dingy roadside motel, all kinds of hilarity ensues, aided spectacularly by wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara), daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy), the town’s scruffy mayor Roland (Chris Elliott, scion of the long-standing Schitt family), and a host of other memorable and quotable oddball characters.

Photo by Bob Hilscher/Shutterstock Café Tropical is one of the fictional locales visitors can walk through at the exhibition. Here’s hoping they can also leaf through a copy of the infamously overlong menu.

Visitors to the Schitt’s Creek pop-up gallery will start their trip in the Roses’ motel lobby, where many an esteemed guest, travel blogger, and brothel madam has checked in. Then they can walk through one of the establishment’s rooms (perhaps with turn-down service by Roland?) and ogle Moira’s wig wall (where we’ll hopefully be able to see each of the names she’s given her prized coifs). Guests can also stop to reminisce by the grand staircase of the long-lost Rose mansion where the family used to hold their cabaret-filled Christmas parties, pop into the town’s top (and only) restaurant Café Tropical, and browse David and Patrick’s classy artisanal-cheese-and-face-cream establishment, Rose Apothecary.

By the time everyone walks out, they’ll be jonesing for the next season. Unfortunately, we’ll all have to wait until 2020 for that—the last hurrah of the Roses doesn’t air until January 7.

Admission to “Visit Schitt’s Creek” is free, but reservations are necessary. Online reservations for both locations open November 1 at 2 p.m. EST and 11 a.m. PST: Go to www.visitschittscreek.com to book. In Los Angeles, the event will be held November 22–24 at Goya Studios Sound Stage A, 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd. In New York City, it’s on from December 13 to 15 at the Gallery at Metropolitan Pavilion, 123 West 18th St., fourth floor.