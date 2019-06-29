Virgin Voyages’ First Season to Be as Progressive as Its Rule-Breaking Ship

When Virgin Voyages, the new Richard Branson–backed cruise line, launches next year, not only will the cruise ship itself be forward-thinking but the entire inaugural season also will be defined by the kind of progressive ideals that have become synonymous with the Virgin brand.

The 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady sets sail from Miami in spring 2020 and will be piloted by Captain Wendy Williams, the first Canadian woman to be a captain for a major cruise line.

Tapping Williams to steer the ship is part of Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Squad program, an initiative dedicated to bridging the gender gap in the maritime industry. According to Virgin, women represent less than 3 percent of the workforce in the maritime business. The Scarlet Squad program aims to change that by creating opportunities for women in leadership roles in marine, technical, and hotel management positions on board.

In addition to Captain Williams, the company has recruited nearly a dozen other female officers, including Jill Anderson as hotel director, Christin Wenge as safety officer, and Lindsay Kerber as environmental officer.

Further embracing diversity and inclusion, Virgin Voyages has also partnered with Atlantis Events, which will charter the Scarlet Lady for a LGBTQ voyage during the vessel’s inaugural season.

The LGBTQ cruise, a custom seven-night sailing, will depart from Miami on May 31, 2020, and will include port calls in Key West, Florida; in Cozumel, Playa Del Carmen, and Costa Maya in Mexico; and in Bimini, Bahamas.