“Unbearable” Crowds Force California Town to Restrict Access to Poppy Bloom

The poppies are blooming—and the crowds are booming. As the wildflower super bloom spreads across the state, authorities in Lake Elsinore were forced to close public access to the town’s poppy fields on Sunday after a massive traffic jam developed.

Located about a 90-minute drive from both Los Angeles and San Diego, Lake Elsinore is a town of 66,000 people. After an extremely wet winter, the poppies began blooming during the last week of February in nearby Walker Canyon, drawing thousands of people from outside the area each weekend.

Even though the town set up a $5 shuttle service, traffic on Interstate 15 stopped moving and police from neighboring towns had to be called in to help manage the crowd. Eventually, Lake Elsinore shut down access to the site on Sunday, calling it “unbearable” and “miserable” in a Facebook post.

Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock Thousands of visitors have arrived in Lake Elsinore each weekend to see the super bloom.

The city reversed its decision and reopened the fields again to the public at

10 a.m. on Monday

, but authorities are unsure whether they will close access to Walker Canyon again this weekend. Parking remains

extremely limited

in the meantime.

“The city continues to evaluate all possible options to reduce the strain on our community, the freeway, and local roadways,” according to a Facebook post from Lake Elsinore’s city hall on Monday. “At this time, it is not feasible for us to keep visitors away from Walker Canyon. We are working on a new plan and new options for the coming weekend and will be sure to share this with our community as soon as possible.”