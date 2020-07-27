6 Tropical Cocktail Recipes From Panama to Try This Summer

Photo by Michaela Trimble
By Michaela Trimble
Jul 27, 2020
Courtesy of the American Trade Hotel
The cocktail menu at the American Trade Hotel’s Lobby Bar features fresh fruits and artisanal ingredients.
Transport yourself to Panama with these Central American inspired, summery cocktails.
With a warm climate perfectly suited for growing tropical fruits, Panama City is a mixology haven. Here, bartenders combine native fruits, such as the tart maracujá (passionfruit) and the sweet sandia (watermelon), with local liquors (like Seco Herrerano, Chicha Fuerte, and Ron Abuelo) to create tasty, refreshing drinks.
Whether you’re planning a trip to Panama City, or simply want to recreate these tropical flavors at home, add these six cocktails from some of the city’s leading bars and restaurants to your “to drink” list.
At the American Trade Hotel & Hall, the cocktail menu is full of fruit-forward beverages that celebrate local flavors, such as the Seco Sour. This tangy, strawberry twist on a pisco sour features Seco Herrerano, a smooth, neutral spirit made from sugarcane and widely considered the national liquor of Panama. It might be best sipped from the hotel’s bright, plant-filled Lobby Bar, but it’s also incredibly easy to make at home.
Serves: One person
Ingredients
How to make it
Buy Now: Seco Herrerano, $14, winechateau.com or saucey.com; strawberry syrup, $10, saucey.com
When it’s late at night and you need a smooth drink with a tropical twist, try mixing the Dark Passion from Hooch Panama, a cocktail and music bar located in Panama City’s San Francisco neighborhood. This rum-and-spice cocktail has a velvety finish—the perfect consistency for a nightcap.
Serves: One person
Ingredients
How to make it
Buy Now: Ron Abuelo, $20, saucey.com; BG Reynolds Cinnamon Syrup, $23, amazon.com; Elemakule Tiki bitters, $19, bittersandbottles.com; Fee Brothers black walnut bitters, $10, amazon.com; Giffard crème de cacao, $28, wine.com
Want a cocktail to sip in the sun? Enter the Tántalo Hotel’s Coco Heaven: a creamy, coconut-and-rum drink that’s like the classy cousin to a piña colada. With watermelon in lieu of the pineapple, this refreshing concoction is exactly what you’ll want to enjoy on a hot day, whether it’s at Tántalo’s rooftop bar overlooking Panama City’s historic neighborhood, Casco Viejo, or in your own backyard.
Serves: One person
Ingredients
How to make it
Buy Now: Malibu Coconut Rum, $16, saucey.com; Ron Abuelo, $20, saucey.com
Sure, you may need to purchase a blowtorch to make this drink at home, but the extra gadget is worth the spend. Also located in the Casco Viejo neighborhood, Caliope has earned a reputation for its delicious, artisanal cocktails. Vodka-based La Chica de Moscu is no exception, blending pineapple and Disaronno to create the perfect balance of fruity and bittersweet almond. But if you’re not up to the challenge, one of the talented mixologists at Caliope would be happy to mix you up a glass the next time you’re in Panama City.
Serves: One person
Ingredients
How to make it
Buy Now: Grey Goose, $17, saucey.com; Disaronno, $23, saucey.com
For a cocktail with a kick, we head back to the mixologists at Tántalo Hotel for their Tequila Hot Mojito. Subbing white rum for tequila in this Cuban classic, this drink combines the sweetness of passionfruit and the spiciness of Tabasco to make the perfect, Caribbean-inspired summer cocktail.
Serves: One person
Ingredients
How to make it
Article continues below advertisement
Buy Now: Tequila Gold, $18, saucey.com; Tabasco, $4, saucey.com
For a cocktail full of Panamanian flavors, mix the Chombolin from Hooch Panama. This juicy cocktail features Seco Herrerano, infused with local ají chombo, a rare, red-hot chili pepper, alongside a fruity blend of hibiscus, lime, and grapefruit that adds to the tropical vibes.
Although you may have to travel to Panama to get the real deal, home cooks can infuse their own Seco Herrerano by soaking ají chombo peppers (or habanero, a similarly sweet but fiery pepper) in a jar of Seco Herreano for about a week.
Serves: One person
Ingredients
How to make it
Buy Now: Seco Herrerano, $14, winechateau.com or saucey.com; Aperol, $29, saucey.com; hibiscus syrup, $14, etsy.com
This article was originally published in April 2016; it was updated on July 27, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.
>> Next: 6 Classic Italian Cocktails to Make at Home When You’re Craving Italy
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar