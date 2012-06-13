Signature Cocktails From Around the World That You Should Definitely Try at Home

These global drinks are fairly easy to shake, but as always: Mix responsibly.

There are plenty of ways to keep the travel spark alive from the confines of your home: Take a virtual museum tour! Start a Facetime dance party with your friends around the world! Watch a wildlife webcam! Catch up on international films! You can even master a dish inspired by your global adventures—now is the time for those travelers’s cookbooks to shine. All of these activities, of course, could be enhanced with a tasty cocktail in hand. Here are some delicious drinks from around the world to try your hand in mixing while you practice social distancing. Pimm’s Cup From: United Kingdom The Pimm’s Cup has been touted as the summer cocktail by Brits, likely because the drink is like a spiked fruit salad. Although a Pimm’s Cup can be made with a variety of fruits, the traditional mixture includes cucumber, fresh berries, citrus, and an herb (such as lovage or mint). The fruit is then covered with Pimm’s No. 1, gin, dry curaçao, and ginger beer. Some bartenders add a few drops of an anise tincture or use Sprite instead of ginger beer, but every version is good to sip on a patio. (MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)

Based on recipe from Pimm’s No. 1 INGREDIENTS

2 ounces Pimm’s No.1

3 ounces Sprite or ginger beer

1 slice cucumber

Mint sprig, strawberry, and lemon or orange wheel to garnish MAKE IT Add all ingredients into a glass over ice and stir to combine. Garnish with a mint sprig, skewered strawberry and optional lemon and orange wheels. Photo by Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Singapore Sling From: Singapore

In 1915, when the Singapore Sling was created, it was frowned upon for women in Singapore to drink alcohol in public. A bartender at the famous Raffles Hotel in Singapore would often serve a woman fruit juice instead of a cocktail until, one night, he realized he could create a drink that looked like juice for women who wanted to join in on the fun. To make it, he mixed gin with pineapple juice, grenadine, lime juice, Cointreau, Benedictine, and a dash of cherry brandy to boost the juicelike color. The drink soon became popular among more than just the women in the room—and now it’s the national drink of Singapore. (MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)

Based on recipe from the Raffles Hotel in Singapore INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 ounces gin

1/2 ounce Cherry Heering

1/4 ounce Cointreau

1/4 ounce Benedictine

1/4 ounce lime juice

1/3 ounce grenadine

Dash of Angostura Bitters MAKE IT Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into a tall glass tumbler filled with ice. Garnish with a cherry and slice of pineapple. Photo by lazyllama/Shutterstock Caipirinha de Cachaça From: Brazil Cachaça is a rum-like distilled liquor made from fresh sugarcane juice that has been produced in Brazil since the 1880s. While it can be enjoyed neat, it is most commonly used as the base for Caipirinha, Brazil’s national drink. The origins of this cocktail are often debated: Some locals believe that the Caipirinha, which means “little peasant girl” in Portuguese, was created as a remedy for cholera in the mid-1800s. Others argue that it comes from the coastal region of Santos, where the first cachaça distilleries sprouted. While the cocktail’s origins are a mystery, there’s no arguing that the mix of cachaça, lime, and sugar is a perfectly refreshing cocktail to sip. (MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)

Based on recipe from Pitú INGREDIENTS

1 half lime

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

Crushed ice

2 ounces cachaça

Slice of lemon MAKE IT Cut lime into small pieces and place in old-fashioned cocktail glass. Add sugar. Muddle lime and sugar with pestle. Fill glass with ice and add cachaça. Pour contents into a shaker, shake well, and return contents to glass. Black Velvet From: England This beer and champagne hybrid was created in Brooks’s Club of London in 1861 to mourn the death of Prince Albert, so the story goes. Today, it’s just an extremely easy-to-make drink. (MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)

Based on recipe from Guinness INGREDIENTS

1/2 flute Guinness Extra Stout

1/2 flute Champagne MAKE IT Fill half of a flute with stout. Slowly pour in champagne to the top. Stir gently with glass or plastic rod. Negroni From: Italy

The inspiration for the Negroni came from a cocktail known as the Americano composed of composed of Campari, sweet vermouth, and club soda. In 1919, however, a French general named Count Negroni thought that the drink wasn’t strong enough, and asked his bartender to add a touch of gin rather than soda to his mix. Ecco! The Negroni was born (and named after the count who adored it). It’s now one of Italy’s most recognizable cocktails. (MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)

Based on recipe from Campari INGREDIENTS

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce gin

1 ounce red vermouth

1 slice of orange for garnish MAKE IT Mix all chilled liquid ingredients and pour directly into a rock glass filled with ice. Add orange slice as garnish. Dark’n’Stormy From: Bermuda This two-ingredient cocktail was invented in Bermuda in the 1860s by the Gosling family (of Gosling’s Rum). After distilling their first dark rum, the family then created a ginger beer. One fateful evening, the two Gosling libations were poured over ice, garnished with lime—and the rest is history. (MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)

Based on recipe from Gosling’s Rum INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 ounces Gosling’s Black Seal Rum

4-5 ounces ginger beer MAKE IT Pour ginger beer into tall glass filled with ice and add Gosling’s Black Seal Rum. Paloma From: Mexico We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t the margarita the official drink of Mexico? While the margarita is widely consumed across the country, the Paloma is the true national drink—but surprise! It’s not much different from a margarita. Skip the Cointreau, add grapefruit soda to the lime-and-tequila mixture, and you’ve got a truly authentic drink. (MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)

Based on recipe developed by Bar Accord in Naha, Okinawa INGREDIENTS

2 ounces tequila reposado or blanco

1/2 ounces lime juice

4 ounces grapefruit soda

2 ounces grapefruit juice

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Grapefruit or lime wedge for garnish MAKE IT Pour kosher salt on a plate. Rub half of rim of a tall glass with grapefruit wedge, turn the glass over, and dip rim into plate of salt. Combine grapefruit juice, grapefruit soda, and lime juice in glass and mix well. Add tequila and ice, then stir. Garnish with grapefruit wedge. This article originally appeared online in December 2016; it was updated on March 20, 2020, to include current information.