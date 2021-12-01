U.K. Now Asking All International Arrivals to Quarantine

Effective November 30, the United Kingdom is asking all international arrivals to take a COVID-19 PCR test by the end of the second day after entering the country and to self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Since August, vaccinated Americans have been able to travel to the United Kingdom without a mandatory quarantine. Unvaccinated Americans have had to quarantine for 10 days and submit to COVID testing, requirements that remain in place.

But now, even those who are vaccinated must self-isolate.

“The measures are temporary and precautionary, and will be reviewed in three weeks,” a statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office outlining the new regulations said. “They will be introduced as a precaution while more information is gathered and assessed on the variant’s transmissibility and any possible effect on our vaccines.”

Additionally, face masks are now mandatory in stores, banks, post offices and salons, as well as on public transportation. The U.K. government noted that hospitality settings are exempt from the new mask mandate.

In addition to the new self-isolation period for all travelers, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola have all been added to the U.K.’s “red list,” meaning travelers from those countries are barred from entering the U.K. unless they are citizens or residents.

“The Omicron variant contains a large number of spike protein mutations as well as mutations in other parts of the viral genome, with early indications suggesting this variant may be more transmissible,” the government stated. “The measures will give us time to slow down the spread of the variant as work continues internationally to fully understand how these mutations may change the behavior of the virus with regards to vaccines, treatments and transmissibility.”

>> Next: New COVID Variant Spurs Cascade of International Travel Bans