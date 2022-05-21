After a federal judge in Florida struck down the U.S. federal transportation mask mandate on April 18, all of the major U.S. airlines lifted their mask requirements for domestic flights.

Masking rules that were originially established to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 inflight have also been relaxed in Europe. On May 16, a recommendation by the European Union went into effect advising countries to drop the requirement for masking on airplanes and in airports in the EU. However, individual countries and airlines in Europe make their own policies, and masking remains a requirement on many international flights.

As of this week, several countries in Europe still have a mandatory mask policy in place for public transit, including on planes and in airports. The European Union countries that continue to have a mask mandate as of press time include:

Austria

Cyprus

Estonia

Germany

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

Furthermore, masking is still required by many airlines that fly to and within countries in Asia, Africa, Oceania, and the Americas.

Travelers should always double-check the requirements for the airline and route they are flying as policies can and do change (sometimes overnight).

Here is what travelers need to know about masking on flights in the United States and abroad.

Which U.S. airlines require masks?

All of the major U.S. airlines have dropped their mask requirements for crew and passengers on domestic flights following the April 18 ruling. These are the updated mask policies for each U.S. airline: