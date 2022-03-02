Travelers have been masking up on airplanes for nearly two years. How much longer?

The CDC has relaxed its masks recommendations, but masks are still required on airplanes and in airports until at least March 18. What happens after that?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its mask guidance late last week, noting that more than 70 percent of the U.S. population no longer needs to wear masks indoors since, at press time, they were in counties where there was a low or medium risk of COVID-19 exposure, transmission, and hospitalization. “We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when our levels are low and then have the ability to reach for them again, should things get worse in the future,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a February 25 media briefing addressing the changes. She explained that under the new framework, the CDC will evaluate factors that include the severity of disease, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity (not just COVID case numbers) to determine whether the level of COVID-19 and severe disease are low, medium, or high in any given community. Only when counties are at the high level does the CDC recommend that everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The agency has released an interactive map that details the level of each county at any given time. Throughout the pandemic, the CDC has provided recommendations on mask wearing, but they are just that, recommendations—ultimately it has been up to individual states and jurisdictions to implement masking regulations as they see fit (the responses have ranged from states that follow CDC guidance to the letter, to states that have outright bans on mask mandates). At the federal level, however, there is one area in which masking is required, and that is with regards to travel and transportation. Early in 2021, the Biden administration and the CDC issue orders making it obligatory to wear masks on airplanes, trains, and other forms of public transportation as well as in airports and train and bus stations. (School buses and vans are exempt as of February 25.) The latest update from the CDC does not change that requirement—at least not yet. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which enforces the federally backed transportation mask mandate, most recently extended the masking requirement through March 18, 2022. It applies to airplanes, airports, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and train, bus, and subway stations. The CDC-issued masking order for travel was first put into place on January 29, 2021, although U.S. airlines had already been requiring that passengers and crew wear masks since mid-2020. So, what happens after March 18? Will the mask mandate be extended again? Many travelers have been left wondering how long we’ll wear masks in transit.

When asked during the recent media briefing whether she expects the transportation mask mandate to expire on March 18 or be extended, Dr. Walensky replied, “The COVID-19 community levels are intended for communities; they’re not intended for our travel quarters. As you note, those expire in the middle of March, and we will be revisiting that in the weeks ahead.” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says he believes there is a good chance the federal mask mandate will not be renewed later this month. “At this stage of the pandemic, with a level of immunity in the population and the tools for treatment, masks have lower importance,” Dr. Adalja tells AFAR. “It is important to recognize that individuals can continue to wear masks as their risk tolerance dictates, individual carriers can set their own mask policies, and that one-way masking, especially with the high-quality masks available today, works.” Dr. Adalja isn’t the only public health expert who thinks the federal mask mandate for public transportation might be lifted. Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, says that if the number of COVID cases continues to drop along with COVID-related hospitalizations, “I think probably, more likely than not, that mandate will be lifted.” He says that even if the mandate is not renewed, several groups of people should consider wearing masks while traveling—even if it’s not required: Those who are unvaccinated

Those who are immunocompromised

Those who are over 50, have significant underlying health conditions or diseases, and/or are pregnant and have yet to receive a COVID vaccine booster shot

Those who live with anyone who falls into the above categories “It’s going to shift from mandate to individual choice or responsibility,” predicts Dr. Russo. Be he cautions that, just as we have seen so far with the pandemic, new variants can enter the picture, sometimes with great speed and aggression, which could rapidly change the public health protocols and requirements again. There’s also a chance the mandate will press on. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), a union that represents flight attendants who work at airlines that include Delta, United, Alaska, and Hawaiian, among others, said in a February 25 statement that the transportation mask mandate may be extended beyond March 18. “The airplane is a unique, but controlled environment for everyone’s safety,” the union stated, adding that other factors that could contribute to an extension of the mandate include the fact that “our youngest passengers do not yet have access to the vaccine; safety procedures are typically harmonized around the world; [and] passenger confidence in the safety of air travel is critical.”

The AFA said that some of its members support the extension while others do not. Their concern, however, is that as long as the mask mandate is in place, flight attendants must enforce it and the AFA is asking that the traveling public focus on “backing up flight attendants simply doing our job.” Their plea comes at a time when air rage, often prompted by the federal masking policy, has been on the rise and can put flight attendants and crew in harm’s way. In its latest report dated February 22, 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that airlines have already reported 607 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, and 397—or 65 percent—are related to face mask issues. In an effort to combat the problem, this past fall, the U.S. doubled the fine for people who violate the mask-wearing requirement on planes, trains, and other forms of public transit. First-time offenders now face a potential fine of $500 to $1,000 and second-time offenders could pay $1,000 to $3,000; previously, the fines had started at $250 and went up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. When the new fines went into place, President Joe Biden rebuked people who have been taking out their anger about the mask requirement on flight crews. “And by the way, show some respect,” Biden said. “The anger you see on television toward flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong. It’s ugly.” The mask penalties are separate from any civil penalties the FAA can issue for unruly behavior—the FAA can now propose up to $37,000 per violation for unruly passenger cases. (Previously, the maximum civil penalty per violation was $25,000; one incident can result in multiple violations.) But the mask mandate remains controversial and not everyone is content to just sit back and wait until the mandate expires. Last month, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration over the federal mask mandate for air travel, challenging the constitutionality of the order. “Biden’s repeated disregard of the individual liberties of Texans is not only disrespectful to the U.S. Constitution, it is also troublesome that any president thinks they can act above the law,” stated Paxton. As for international travel, President Biden has also made it a requirement that all international arrivals, vaccinated or not, be tested for COVID no more than one calendar day before flying to the United States. And all foreign nationals entering the U.S. must be vaccinated. Last month, Airlines for America, the industry organization that represents the leading U.S. airlines, sent a letter to U.S. health officials asking them to drop the requirement for predeparture testing for vaccinated travelers entering the United States. The plea comes as numerous countries, including destinations throughout Europe, have begun dropping their COVID testing requirements. The Associated Press contributed reporting.