Canada Relaxes Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

After reopening its doors to vaccinated U.S. travelers on August 9, 2021 (and to all vaccinated international travelers on September 7, 2021), Canada is now making it a little easier for international arrivals to enter.

Since the fall, international travelers over the age of 18 could enter Canada as long as they showed proof of being fully vaccinated. All travelers age 5 and older also needed to provide the results of a pre-entry COVID molecular (aka a polymerase chain reaction or PCR) test taken within 72 hours of departure.

But effective February 28, Canada will begin accepting a negative COVID antigen test—not just a molecular or PCR test (which is still being accepted)—taken within one day prior to departure to satisfy its pre-entry travel requirements.

The rapid antigen COVID test must be administered or observed by a pharmacy, laboratory, or healthcare or telehealth service, such as the rapid COVID tests that are approved for international travel in the U.S.

The one-day window means that the test can be taken any time on the day prior to your flight to Canada. So, if your flight is scheduled to leave on Friday, you can take the rapid antigen test any time on Thursday or on Friday prior to the flight. The test must be performed outside of Canada.

In lieu of a prearrival PCR or antigen test, travelers who have recently had COVID can present proof of a positive molecular or PCR test taken at least 10 days and no more than 180 days before entering Canada.

All travelers over the age of 18 must submit their travel information, COVID vaccination status, and testing results through the ArriveCAN app—a receipt from which is required to board any flight to Canada.

After arriving in Canada, travelers may be asked to submit to random COVID testing, but there is no postarrival quarantine following that test.

All children under 5 are exempt from testing, and children under the age of 12 traveling with vaccinated adults are exempt from quarantine. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children ages 12 to 17, however, will still be subject to a 14-day quarantine and must test prior to arrival, immediately following their arrival, and again on the eighth day after their arrival (regardless of whether they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults).

