This National Park Gateway Town Is Celebrating 25 Years as the World’s First Dark Sky City

There’s a lot going on in Flagstaff, Arizona, these days. Home to Northern Arizona University and a 90-minute drive south of the Grand Canyon, this effortlessly cool road trip stop is part charming college town, part national park gateway city, and part incubator for hip culinary upstarts.

It’s also an ideal place to explore the wonders and mysteries of the galaxy. In 2026, Flagstaff is celebrating 25 years since it was designated as the first ever Dark Sky City in the world, and the city’s storied Lowell Observatory, which recently opened an interactive Astronomy Discovery Center, now offers visitors even more ways to see and learn about the universe.

Flagstaff also sits right along the Mother Road—historic Route 66—which is celebrating its centennial this year with numerous events and exhibits in and around the city.

On top of that, the restaurant scene here is abuzz with fresh talent, as well as standout ol’ standbys that are churning out some of the best food in this part of the state.

So whether you’re searching for stars, embracing Route 66 history and kitsch, or looking for great meals in between Grand Canyon hikes, here are the best things to do and places to eat and stay in Flagstaff.

Art, astronomy, and archaeology in and around Flagstaff (and that big canyon, too)

Stop by Lowell Observatory where astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto in 1930. Photo by Raymond Dake Photography/Lowell Observatory

No visit to Flagstaff is complete without time spent at the 132-year-old Lowell Observatory—where Pluto was discovered in 1930. Plan a visit towards the end of the day so that you can combine time exploring the exhibits in the Astronomy Discovery Center, newly opened in 2024, with a chance to observe the evening and night sky assisted by the many telescopes and observatories—both antiquated and modern—throughout the campus.

The daily schedule includes informative talks, presentations in the rooftop Dark Sky Planetarium, film screenings in the Lowell Universe Theater, and a wide range of telescope viewings. The Lowell Observatory is open daily, except for Tuesdays, from noon to 10 p.m., and is open until 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the summer.

If you set aside a night for Lowell Observatory, be sure to set aside at least half a day for the Museum of Northern Arizona. Current exhibits include Wagon Road to Mother Road, a journey through the sometimes darker sides of Route 66 observed through objects left behind (like those from car crashes) and historic artifacts, running through January 31, 2027.

Bound to bring a smile, Katsintithu—Katsina Dolls is a rotating exhibit of Hopi katsina dolls, which were initially created as educational toys and elevated to an intricate artform with their colorful headpieces and clothing. The ones on display were selected in partnership with Hopi leaders and running indefinitely. You can also catch Call of the Colorado Plateau (through January 3, 2027), paintings and large-scale works inspired by this high-desert region.

Head to Shoshone Point for crowd-free, unobstructed views of the Grand Canyon. Photo by Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock

Of course, Flagstaff is known as a gateway town for accessing the southern rim of one of the most popular natural wonders in the world: Grand Canyon National Park. Grand Canyon Village and the Mather Point viewing area are about 80 miles north of Flagstaff, or about a one and half hour drive.

If you’re looking for a more serene setting, head to Shoshone Point, where a scenic one-mile hike through the woods leads to less crowded Grand Canyon and Colorado River views from atop a narrow plateau with a rock dramatically balanced at its tip.

Even closer to Flagstaff (just 30 miles north of the city) is the fascinating Wupatki National Monument, pueblo ruins dating back to the 12th century. Get a sense of daily life in this ancient community by visiting the 104 rooms that make up the namesake Wupatki pueblo.

Mexican breakfast, artisan pizza, and pastrami sandwiches

Coffee stop Forêt serves top quality coffees, an all-day breakfast menu, and colorful salads at lunchtime. Photos by Taste of AZ

But first, coffee. This being a college town, there is no shortage of places to get a good cup of joe. But for a truly great one, accompanied by an expansive, all-day breakfast menu, head to Forêt.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to fuel up for a long day of Grand Canyon trails, settle into a booth at MartAnn’s Breakfast Palace. This Flagstaff institution is a pilgrimage-worthy restaurant for plates overflowing with Mexican specialties like Christmas-style chilaquiles (with both red and green sauce), a bulging breakfast burrito, or eggs rancheros. Another local spot for breakfast is Over Easy, with two locations in the city and a pages-long breakfast and brunch menu filled with both sweet and savory options alongside brunch cocktails.

For lunch, it’s really all about the James Beard–nominated Proper Meats + Provisions inside what looks like it could be an Italian grandfather’s butcher shop. You can’t go wrong with the signature pastrami sandwich on grilled rye, but the pork shoulder bánh mì won’t disappoint either, nor will the Proper burger.

The carbs journey continues into the evening with perfectly bubbly crusted wood-fired pizzas at Pizzicletta. Grab a bottle of orange Sorrentino Catarratto wine to guzzle it down with, and you’re golden.

Want a beer before or after your pizza? Head next door to Mother Road Brewing for a citrusy IPA or AZ250 Arizona Lager, celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary with a golden hue and crisp flavor. There’s also a second Pizzicletta outpost within Dark Sky Brewing Company, where you’ll find everything from a hazy pale ale to an Oreo cookie stout and a pineapple party sour on tap.

For something a bit fancier, book a table at Shift Kitchen & Bar, a tapas-inspired restaurant with a $75 four-course chef’s tasting menu. Start off with a cocktail like the Coconino Cloud (made with gin, lavender brandy, vanilla, cream, lemon, and egg), or take your chance with an “I Can Change,” the bartender’s nightly rum punch.

If you’re not doing the tasting menu, starters might include duck taquitos and lamb tartare, and entrées typically feature a signature burger and Ancho Chile con Fideo, a dish that combines fried angel hair pasta with ancho chile sauce, beans, nopales, and pepitas.

Get your kicks on Route 66 in a classic roadside motel

Guests can borrow bikes and take a dip in the heated pool at the retro Americana Motor Hotel. Courtesy of Practice Hospitality

You didn’t come to a place situated along Route 66 to not stay in an iconic Route 66 motel, did you? For the vintage Mother Road vibes of your dreams, check into the 89-room Americana Motor Hotel. Newly reopened in 2023 following an extensive restoration, this self-proclaimed “retro-futuristic motor hotel” perfectly encapsulates the yesterday-meets-tomorrow feel of Flagstaff. There’s a heated pool for relaxing pre- or post-hikes, firepits, and telescopes to embrace the city’s Dark Sky status.

Also located along Route 66, but on the opposite (western) end of town is High Country Motor Lodge, an updated roadside motel with alpine-inspired interiors and a Nordic spa experience, complete with saunas, plunge pools, and outdoor firepits. Check out the hotel’s live music Fadeaway Sessions.