The Uncrowded Destinations Where Travel Advisors Are Quietly Sending Their Clients

With mass tourism an increasingly common issue, a major motivator for some travelers is choosing destinations where they won’t see so many other, well, travelers.

That’s where a good travel advisor can really make a difference: by sharing their in-depth knowledge about lesser-known—but equally great—places that are as worthy of a trip as, say, Barcelona, Tokyo, or Tuscany.

“Some of the most lovely and exciting destinations in the world are also iconic, so it’s no wonder they often top the list for most savvy travelers, but luckily there are still places that are less ‘discovered’,” says Cari Gray, CEO and owner of Gray & Co., a Toronto-based agency that specializes in high-end, custom travel. Some of her favorite recent recommendations for clients craving an uncrowded getaway: Menorca, Spain; northern Greece; and Lapland.

Below, we tapped top travel advisors (including some, like Gray, who are on the AFAR Travel Advisory Council) and other in-the-know experts to share their favorite less-discovered places where they’re sending clients these days. From Japan’s most unspoiled main island to a still-secret Italian region that’s full of French flavor, here are their recommendations for your next trip.

1. Basel, Switzerland

According to Jonathan Alder, luxury travel advisor and founder of Jonathan’s Travels, this Swiss city is unknown to many U.S. travelers. But it’s well worth a visit, especially for its vibrant arts culture—after all, this is where the darling of the art festival circuit, Art Basel, got its start in 1970. The city is home to 40 museums, from the prestigious Kunstmuseum Basel, which houses the world’s oldest public art collection, to the fascinating Feuerwehrmuseum Basel, where you can see medieval firefighting equipment. And because the city is so easily walkable, it’s a cinch to explore. Alder also recommends taking a ferry across the Rhine River, where you can admire some of the city’s stunning architecture: “It’s not your standard ferry, as it doesn’t use a motor or any power at all. Instead, it’s tied with a cable and peacefully uses the flow of the river’s current.”

Basel also is an ideal home base for exploring France and Germany, both of which border Switzerland. “The real treasure of this destination is the unique accessibility to the incredible regions surrounding it, making it possible for travelers to visit three countries in one day,” Alder explains. “We love to send our clients [here] so they hit all of the best fairy-tale regions of Europe in one day.”

The Kazurabashi bridge is a well-known bridge made of mountain vines in the Iya Valley. Photo by Thanya Jones/Shutterstock

2. Shikoku, Japan

Since June 2022, when Japan fully reopened following the pandemic, the island nation has seen an explosion of tourism helped by the country’s weak yen in recent months. (Some tourist hot spots have even implemented restrictions to curb visitor numbers while discouraging bad behavior.) But while cities like Tokyo and Kyoto are bursting at the seams with visitors, “Some of the loveliest parts of Japan are still completely off the tourism radar,” says Don George, a longtime tour guide for luxury adventure tour operator GeoEx and an expert on Japan.

His top recommendation for trips? Shikoku, the smallest of the four main Japanese islands, “where almost no Western, or even Japanese, visitors venture.” George, who has visited Shikoku more than 30 times (and whose Japanese wife is from the island), especially loves its unspoiled wilderness: “Here, cedar-covered mountains, clear streams, and pristine rice paddies still prevail,” he says. His recommendations for any visit: the historic Dogo Onsen hot spring in Matsuyama, said to be the oldest onsen in Japan; the spectacular coastline on Cape Ashizuri; any of the temples along the island’s 88-temple pilgrimage route, established more than 1,200 years ago by the beloved monk Kobo Daishi; and the remote Iya Valley, which retains a “Shangri-La-like purity,” George says.

In Italy’s Puglia region, the whitewashed city of Ostuni overlooks the Adriatic Sea. Photo by tanialerro.art/Shutterstock

3. Puglia and Valle d’Aosta, Italy

While Puglia has been gaining traction among travelers, “This expansive region still offers plenty of untouched charm,” says Brandon Shaw, cofounder and COO of the Tour Guy, a tour operator specializing in Europe and the United States. Shaw recommends the small towns of Cisternino and Alberobello, which offer a slower pace, allowing visitors to savor the country’s famed la dolce vita. “Picture locals gathered in the city centers, seated on old wooden stools or chairs outside their homes, engaging in leisurely conversations that stretch long into the evening,” Shaw says. “It’s a slice of authentic Italian life that remains delightfully unspoiled.”

Another Italian destination where Shaw is sending more clients: Valle d’Aosta, a mountainous region near the French and Swiss borders that’s still “blissfully under the radar,” he says. Travelers can take advantage of its spectacular natural beauty—it’s nirvana for outdoorsy types, thanks to its location in the Alps—as well as its unique French/Italian flavor (it’s bilingual, too). “Despite its natural beauty and rich culture, Valle d’Aosta remains a hidden treasure, far less frequented by tourists than Italy’s more popular regions,” Shaw says.

Seongsan Ilchulbong, also known as sunrise peak, is a volcano on Jeju Island. Photo by trabantos/Shutterstock

4. South Korea

Like Japan, South Korea has seen an explosion of travelers recently. But Steve Harris, an independent travel adviser affiliated with Strong Travel Services, a Dallas-based luxury agency, says he’s already seeing interest in the destination around summer 2025—which coincides with a tentatively scheduled concert for the popular K-pop band BTS, whose members will all have completed their mandatory military service by then.

K-pop fans or not, Harris says clients are often surprised to learn about all that the destination has to offer beyond big cities like Seoul. The stunning natural landscapes of Jeju Island—“considered the honeymoon capital of Korea,” he notes—helped the site earn South Korea’s first UNESCO World Heritage status in 2007.