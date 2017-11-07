This Vast Argentinian Plateau Is an Otherworldly Experience

Photo by Maggie Fuller
Nov 7, 2017
Photo by Maggie Fuller
The Cono de Arita is a volcanic mountain in the middle of one of the Puna de Atacama’s salt flats.
With perspective-bending landscapes, ruddy pastel colors, and a harsh, remote location, Argentina’s Atacama Plateau feels downright Martian.
Although Richard Branson, NASA, and the Mars One Astronauts are working hard to make outer space a vacation destination worthy of the Jetsons, plenty of extraterrestrial landscapes can be found right here on Earth. From your rusty, Mars-like Wadi Rum to your salt-flat moonscapes in Uyuni, you can easily have an out-of-this-world experience without ever setting foot on a rocket ship. You can even find yourself in a galaxy far, far away just outside of Tozuer, Tunisia. However, you’ll likely share each of these alien-looking landscapes with enough other intrepid travelers to make up an entire moon colony.
But you don’t need to stray far from the more famous spots to find places that retain that “final frontier” feeling (for now, at least). On a recent trip to Salta, Argentina, for the Adventure Travel World Summit, a gathering of the Adventure Travel Trade Association, I had the opportunity to visit the region’s Puna de Atacama on a three-day excursion, hosted by Turismo Responsable and Turismo Salta. If you’re thinking of Chile’s Atacama Desert, you’re not far off; Argentina’s high plateau (“puna” means “plateau”) abuts the Chilean desert—and boasts similar unearthly landscapes. In fact, a visit to the arid, high-altitude region might be even more out of this world than a trip to the Atacama Desert. Here’s how:
The journey is long.
It won’t take you light-years to reach the High Puna, but it’s not a quick day trip, either. The entry hub for the region is Salta, which is accessible by a two-hour domestic flight from Buenos Aires, or short-haul flights from neighboring Chile and Bolivia. From Salta, I endured the 10-hour drive to the heart of the High Puna along undeveloped terrain in a 4x4 truck, snuggled in with four other people.
. . . and so are the early life forms.
Whether or not there is life on Mars is a question for NASA. If there is, however, it would probably look a lot like the prehistoric life forms burrowed in the salt lakes of the Puna de Atacama. The microorganisms, known as stromatolites, are among the earliest-known forms of life on Earth and continue to thrive in certain places—including in the Puna’s Ojos del Mar lakes.
. . . and can forge your own path.
Somehow, Argentina has managed to keep these jaw-dropping landscapes a secret from the rest of the world, but Salta is becoming a destination for adventure travelers, and the secret is spreading—fast. For now, the Puna is still remote and relatively undeveloped. There are no barriers keeping you on the paths, nothing more than signs warning drivers that off-roading is illegal (and to be fair, in some spots, the off-road looks suspiciously like the road itself). But like footsteps on the moon, every little disturbance has a lasting impact. So when you visit—and you should—it’s up to you to make the effort to tread lightly to help the Puna maintain that otherworldly feeling all who visit cherish.
