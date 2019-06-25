This Restaurant Is Now the Best in the World

Photo by Ditte Isager
By Katherine LaGrave
Jun 25, 2019
Coourtesy of Mirazur
One of the most popular dishes at Mirazur is salt-crusted beetroot, shown here.
It took top honors at the World’s 50 Best Awards.
After publishing its annual list last June, the World’s 50 Best Awards is back, announcing its winners in Singapore on June 25. Taking the number one spot? Mirazur in Menton, France.
A three-Michelin star restaurant, Mirazur is run by Argentinean chef Mauro Colagreco, who grows much of the restaurant’s produce in his own backyard. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and just steps from the Italian border, the restaurant—which was named the third-best in the world in 2018—produces Côte d’Azur flavors: think salt-crusted red beetroot, and oyster with tapioca, shallot cream, and pear.
René Redzepi’s Noma restaurant, which took second place, was a favorite to win the top prize, despite having already won it four previous times, and despite a new-as-of-this-year rule stipulating that previous winners are no longer eligible for the top 50 list; instead, they’ve been moved to a new “Best of the Best” list. (This rule eliminated past winners like Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and El Celler De Can Roca in Girona, Spain, from the 50 Best.)
Chalk it up to technicalities: Because Noma was closed for a year and reopened in a new location, it was thus allowed to be in contention. The fact that it ranked so highly, again, is of little surprise: Noma 2.0 earned rave reviews for its 20-course seafood meals from New York Times critic Pete Wells, and Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema wrote that the restaurant’s sea snail broth and kelp ice cream tasted like “food of the future.”
In addition to touting a more diverse winners’ list, the World’s 50 Best organization this year has also committed to a 50/50 gender balance in its voting academy, reports Eater. The list has been criticized in the past for its diversity problem, with little representation from women and few non-Western restaurants, but a release from the organization said this year’s rankings “has a strong female presence.” San Francisco fine dining star Dominique Crenn, who has in the past criticized the list for its gender inequality, saw her restaurant, Atelier Crenn, land at number 35. Slovenian restaurant Hiša Franko, which is run by chef Ana Ros, who won the “best female chef” award in 2017, took 38th place.
In addition to Mirazur, another France-based restaurant, Arpège, made the top 10, ringing in at number 8. Denmark, Spain, and Peru also had two restaurants each in the top 10. Gaggan, in Bangkok, Thailand, is the highest-ranking Asia-based restaurant on the list at 4, and Enrique Olvera’s Mexico City-based Pujol, at 12, is the highest-ranking North American restaurant.
The announcement of the top 50 restaurants is a culmination of awards from the organization, which also recognized Jessica Préalpato of Paris restaurant Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée as the world’s best pastry chef and Daniela Soto-Innes of New York City’s Cosme as the best female chef last week. Cosme, which is ranked number 23 in the world, is also the highest-ranked U.S. restaurant on the list.
The full list of the best restaurants in the world—from 1 to 120—appears below. Where are you eating tonight?
