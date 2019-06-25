Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

This Restaurant Is Now the Best in the World

By Katherine LaGrave

Jun 25, 2019

One of the most popular dishes at Mirazur is salt-crusted beetroot, shown here.

Coourtesy of Mirazur

One of the most popular dishes at Mirazur is salt-crusted beetroot, shown here.

It took top honors at the World’s 50 Best Awards.

After publishing its annual list last June, the World’s 50 Best Awards is back, announcing its winners in Singapore on June 25. Taking the number one spot? Mirazur in Menton, France.

A three-Michelin star restaurant, Mirazur is run by Argentinean chef Mauro Colagreco, who grows much of the restaurant’s produce in his own backyard. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and just steps from the Italian border, the restaurant—which was named the third-best in the world in 2018—produces Côte d’Azur flavors: think salt-crusted red beetroot, and oyster with tapioca, shallot cream, and pear.

René Redzepi’s Noma restaurant, which took second place, was a favorite to win the top prize, despite having already won it four previous times, and despite a new-as-of-this-year rule stipulating that previous winners are no longer eligible for the top 50 list; instead, they’ve been moved to a new “Best of the Best” list. (This rule eliminated past winners like Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and El Celler De Can Roca in Girona, Spain, from the 50 Best.)

King crab salad at Noma, which reopened in February 2018 after being closed for a year.
Photo by Ditte Isager
King crab salad at Noma, which reopened in February 2018 after being closed for a year.

Chalk it up to technicalities: Because Noma was closed for a year and reopened in a new location, it was thus allowed to be in contention. The fact that it ranked so highly, again, is of little surprise: Noma 2.0 earned rave reviews for its 20-course seafood meals from New York Times critic Pete Wells, and Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema wrote that the restaurant’s sea snail broth and kelp ice cream tasted like “food of the future.” 

In addition to touting a more diverse winners’ list, the World’s 50 Best organization this year has also committed to a 50/50 gender balance in its voting academy, reports Eater. The list has been criticized in the past for its diversity problem, with little representation from women and few non-Western restaurants, but a release from the organization said this year’s rankings “has a strong female presence.” San Francisco fine dining star Dominique Crenn, who has in the past criticized the list for its gender inequality, saw her restaurant, Atelier Crenn, land at number 35. Slovenian restaurant Hiša Franko, which is run by chef Ana Ros, who won the “best female chef” award in 2017, took 38th place. 

In addition to Mirazur, another France-based restaurant, Arpège, made the top 10, ringing in at number 8. Denmark, Spain, and Peru also had two restaurants each in the top 10. Gaggan, in Bangkok, Thailand, is the highest-ranking Asia-based restaurant on the list at 4, and Enrique Olvera’s Mexico City-based Pujol, at 12, is the highest-ranking North American restaurant. 

New York City restaurant Cosme is the highest-ranked U.S. restaurant; its chef, Daniela Soto-Innes, also took home the award for
Photo courtesy ATM Group
New York City restaurant Cosme is the highest-ranked U.S. restaurant; its chef, Daniela Soto-Innes, also took home the award for "Best Female Chef."

The announcement of the top 50 restaurants is a culmination of awards from the organization, which also recognized Jessica Préalpato of Paris restaurant Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée as the world’s best pastry chef and Daniela Soto-Innes of New York City’s Cosme as the best female chef last week. Cosme, which is ranked number 23 in the world, is also the highest-ranked U.S. restaurant on the list. 

The full list of the best restaurants in the world—from 1 to 120—appears below. Where are you eating tonight? 

Atomix was named the 119th-best restaurant in the world.
Photo by Evan Sung
Atomix was named the 119th-best restaurant in the world.
  1. Mirazur (Menton, France)
  2. Noma (Copengagen, Denmark)
  3. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)
  4. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)
  5. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)
  6. Central (Lima, Peru)
  7. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)
  8. Arpège (Paris, France)
  9. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)
  10. Maido (Lima, Peru)
  11. Den (Tokyo, Japan)
  12. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)
  13. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)
  14. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)
  15. Septime (Paris, France)
  16. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris, France)
  17. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)
  18. Odette (Singapore)
  19. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)
  20. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)
  21. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)
  22. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)
  23. Cosme (New York City, USA)
  24. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)
  25. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)
  26. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)
  27. The Clove Club (London, United Kingdom)
  28. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, USA)
  29. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)
  30. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)
  31. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)
  32. Nerua (Bilbao, Spain)
  33. Lyle’s (London, United Kingdom)
  34. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
  35. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, USA)
  36. Le Bernardin (New York City, USA)
  37. Alinea (Chicago, USA)
  38. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)
  39. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)
  40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)
  41. The Chairman (Hong Kong)
  42. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)
  43. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)
  44. Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)
  45. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)
  46. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)
  47. Benu (San Francisco, USA)
  48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)
  49. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)
  50. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)
  51. Reale, Castel del Sangro, Italy 
  52. Mikla, Istanbul 
  53. Arzak, San Sebastian, Spain 
  54. D.O.M., Sao Paolo 
  55. Maeemo, Oslo 
  56. Relae, Copenhagen 
  57. Nobelhart and Schmutzig, Berlin 
  58. Sud 777, Mexico City 
  59. Burnt Ends, Singapore 
  60. Indian Accent, New Delhi 
  61. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy 
  62. Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo 
  63. Florilege, Tokyo 
  64. The Ledbury, London 
  65. Selfie, Moscow 
  66. Core by Clare Smyth, London 
  67. Astrid y Gaston, Lima 
  68. Faviken, Jarpen, Sweden 
  69. Nahm, Bangkok 
  70. Saison, San Francisco 
  71. SingleThread, Healdsburg, USA 
  72. Aqua, Wolsfburg, Germany 
  73. Mani, Sao Paolo 
  74. Lasai, Rio de Janiero 
  75. DiverXo, Madrid 
  76. Momofuku Ko, New York 
  77. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York 
  78. Lido 84, Gardone, Riviera, Italy 
  79. Mingles, Seoul 
  80. Estela, New York 
  81. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain 
  82. Enigma, Barcelona 
  83. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London 
  84. Attica, Melbourne
  85. Amass, Copenhagen 
  86. Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  87. Martin Berasategui, Lasate-Oria, Spain 
  88. Lun King Heen, Hong Kong 
  89. 108, Copenhagen 
  90. Alo, Toronto 
  91. Sushi Saito, Tokyo 
  92. Harvest, St. Petersburg 
  93. La Cime, Osaka, Japan 
  94. Aponiente, El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain 
  95. Gaa, Bankok 
  96. Belon, Hong Kong 
  97. Vendome, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany 
  98. Anne-Sophie Pic, Valence, France 
  99. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium 
  100. Oteque, Rio de Janeiro 
  101. Brae, Birregurra, Australia 
  102. Amber, Hong Kong 
  103. Jade Dragon, Macao 
  104. Cococo, St. Petersburg 
  105. Kadeau, Copenhagen 
  106. Restaurant David Toutain, Paris 
  107. Il Ristorante Luca Fantin, Tokyo 
  108. L’Astrance, Paris 
  109. Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico 
  110. Neolokal, Istanbul 
  111. Chambre Separee, Ghent, Belgium 
  112. St. John, London 
  113. Vea, Hong Kong 
  114. La Colombe, Cape Town 
  115. Per Se, New York 
  116. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy 
  117. Epicure, Paris 
  118. Ernst, Berlin 
  119. Atomix, New York 
  120. Sugalabo, Tokyo

