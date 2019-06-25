Tips + News
By Katherine LaGrave
  •  June 25, 2019

This Restaurant Is Now the Best in the World

It took top honors at the World’s 50 Best Awards.
This Restaurant Is Now the Best in the World

One of the most popular dishes at Mirazur is salt-crusted beetroot, shown here.

Coourtesy of Mirazur

After publishing its annual list last June, the World’s 50 Best Awards is back, announcing its winners in Singapore on June 25. Taking the number one spot? Mirazur in Menton, France.

A three-Michelin star restaurant, Mirazur is run by Argentinean chef Mauro Colagreco, who grows much of the restaurant’s produce in his own backyard. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and just steps from the Italian border, the restaurant—which was named the third-best in the world in 2018—produces Côte d’Azur flavors: think salt-crusted red beetroot, and oyster with tapioca, shallot cream, and pear.

René Redzepi’s Noma restaurant, which took second place, was a favorite to win the top prize, despite having already won it four previous times, and despite a new-as-of-this-year rule stipulating that previous winners are no longer eligible for the top 50 list; instead, they’ve been moved to a new “Best of the Best” list. (This rule eliminated past winners like Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and El Celler De Can Roca in Girona, Spain, from the 50 Best.)

King crab salad at Noma, which reopened in February 2018 after being closed for a year.

King crab salad at Noma, which reopened in February 2018 after being closed for a year.

Photo by Ditte Isager

Chalk it up to technicalities: Because Noma was closed for a year and reopened in a new location, it was thus allowed to be in contention. The fact that it ranked so highly, again, is of little surprise: Noma 2.0 earned rave reviews for its 20-course seafood meals from New York Times critic Pete Wells, and Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema wrote that the restaurant’s sea snail broth and kelp ice cream tasted like “food of the future.”

In addition to touting a more diverse winners’ list, the World’s 50 Best organization this year has also committed to a 50/50 gender balance in its voting academy, reports Eater. The list has been criticized in the past for its diversity problem, with little representation from women and few non-Western restaurants, but a release from the organization said this year’s rankings “has a strong female presence.” San Francisco fine dining star Dominique Crenn, who has in the past criticized the list for its gender inequality, saw her restaurant, Atelier Crenn, land at number 35. Slovenian restaurant Hiša Franko, which is run by chef Ana Ros, who won the “best female chef” award in 2017, took 38th place.

In addition to Mirazur, another France-based restaurant, Arpège, made the top 10, ringing in at number 8. Denmark, Spain, and Peru also had two restaurants each in the top 10. Gaggan, in Bangkok, Thailand, is the highest-ranking Asia-based restaurant on the list at 4, and Enrique Olvera’s Mexico City-based Pujol, at 12, is the highest-ranking North American restaurant.

New York City restaurant Cosme is the highest-ranked U.S. restaurant; its chef, Daniela Soto-Innes, also took home the award for "Best Female Chef."

New York City restaurant Cosme is the highest-ranked U.S. restaurant; its chef, Daniela Soto-Innes, also took home the award for “Best Female Chef.”

Photo courtesy ATM Group

The announcement of the top 50 restaurants is a culmination of awards from the organization, which also recognized Jessica Préalpato of Paris restaurant Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée as the world’s best pastry chef and Daniela Soto-Innes of New York City’s Cosme as the best female chef last week. Cosme, which is ranked number 23 in the world, is also the highest-ranked U.S. restaurant on the list.

The full list of the best restaurants in the world—from 1 to 120—appears below. Where are you eating tonight?

Atomix was named the 119th-best restaurant in the world.

Atomix was named the 119th-best restaurant in the world.

Photo by Evan Sung

  2. Mirazur (Menton, France)
  3. Noma (Copengagen, Denmark)
  4. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)
  5. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)
  6. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)
  7. Central (Lima, Peru)
  8. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)
  9. Arpège (Paris, France)
  10. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)
  11. Maido (Lima, Peru)
  12. Den (Tokyo, Japan)
  13. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)
  14. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)
  15. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)
  16. Septime (Paris, France)
  17. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris, France)
  18. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)
  19. Odette (Singapore)
  20. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)
  21. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)
  22. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)
  23. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)
  24. Cosme (New York City, USA)
  25. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)
  26. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)
  27. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)
  28. The Clove Club (London, United Kingdom)
  29. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, USA)
  30. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)
  31. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)
  32. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)
  33. Nerua (Bilbao, Spain)
  34. Lyle’s (London, United Kingdom)
  35. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
  36. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, USA)
  37. Le Bernardin (New York City, USA)
  38. Alinea (Chicago, USA)
  39. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)
  40. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)
  41. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)
  42. The Chairman (Hong Kong)
  43. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)
  44. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)
  45. Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)
  46. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)
  47. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)
  48. Benu (San Francisco, USA)
  49. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)
  50. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)
  51. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)
  52. Reale, Castel del Sangro, Italy
  53. Mikla, Istanbul
  54. Arzak, San Sebastian, Spain
  55. D.O.M., Sao Paolo
  56. Maeemo, Oslo
  57. Relae, Copenhagen
  58. Nobelhart and Schmutzig, Berlin
  59. Sud 777, Mexico City
  60. Burnt Ends, Singapore
  61. Indian Accent, New Delhi
  62. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy
  63. Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo
  64. Florilege, Tokyo
  65. The Ledbury, London
  66. Selfie, Moscow
  67. Core by Clare Smyth, London
  68. Astrid y Gaston, Lima
  69. Faviken, Jarpen, Sweden
  70. Nahm, Bangkok
  71. Saison, San Francisco
  72. SingleThread, Healdsburg, USA
  73. Aqua, Wolsfburg, Germany
  74. Mani, Sao Paolo
  75. Lasai, Rio de Janiero
  76. DiverXo, Madrid
  77. Momofuku Ko, New York
  78. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York
  79. Lido 84, Gardone, Riviera, Italy
  80. Mingles, Seoul
  81. Estela, New York
  82. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain
  83. Enigma, Barcelona
  84. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
  85. Attica, Melbourne
  86. Amass, Copenhagen
  87. Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  88. Martin Berasategui, Lasate-Oria, Spain
  89. Lun King Heen, Hong Kong
  90. 108, Copenhagen
  91. Alo, Toronto
  92. Sushi Saito, Tokyo
  93. Harvest, St. Petersburg
  94. La Cime, Osaka, Japan
  95. Aponiente, El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain
  96. Gaa, Bankok
  97. Belon, Hong Kong
  98. Vendome, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
  99. Anne-Sophie Pic, Valence, France
  100. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium
  101. Oteque, Rio de Janeiro
  102. Brae, Birregurra, Australia
  103. Amber, Hong Kong
  104. Jade Dragon, Macao
  105. Cococo, St. Petersburg
  106. Kadeau, Copenhagen
  107. Restaurant David Toutain, Paris
  108. Il Ristorante Luca Fantin, Tokyo
  109. L’Astrance, Paris
  110. Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico
  111. Neolokal, Istanbul
  112. Chambre Separee, Ghent, Belgium
  113. St. John, London
  114. Vea, Hong Kong
  115. La Colombe, Cape Town
  116. Per Se, New York
  117. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy
  118. Epicure, Paris
  119. Ernst, Berlin
  120. Atomix, New York
  121. Sugalabo, Tokyo

>> Next: This Bistro Was Just Voted the Best New Restaurant in the United States

Katherine LaGrave
Katherine LaGrave is a writer and National Magazine Award-nominated editor who oversees Afar’s award-winning print magazine. The Society of American Travel Writers named her the 2021 Travel Journalist of the Year.

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