This Restaurant Is Now the Best in the World

After publishing its annual list last June, the World’s 50 Best Awards is back, announcing its winners in Singapore on June 25. Taking the number one spot? Mirazur in Menton, France.

A three-Michelin star restaurant, Mirazur is run by Argentinean chef Mauro Colagreco, who grows much of the restaurant’s produce in his own backyard. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and just steps from the Italian border, the restaurant—which was named the third-best in the world in 2018—produces Côte d’Azur flavors: think salt-crusted red beetroot, and oyster with tapioca, shallot cream, and pear.

René Redzepi’s Noma restaurant, which took second place, was a favorite to win the top prize, despite having already won it four previous times, and despite a new-as-of-this-year rule stipulating that previous winners are no longer eligible for the top 50 list; instead, they’ve been moved to a new “Best of the Best” list. (This rule eliminated past winners like Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and El Celler De Can Roca in Girona, Spain, from the 50 Best.)

Photo by Ditte Isager King crab salad at Noma, which reopened in February 2018 after being closed for a year.

Chalk it up to technicalities: Because Noma was closed for a year and reopened in a new location, it was thus allowed to be in contention. The fact that it ranked so highly, again, is of little surprise: Noma 2.0 earned rave reviews for its 20-course seafood meals from New York Times critic Pete Wells, and Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema wrote that the restaurant’s sea snail broth and kelp ice cream tasted like “food of the future.”