Atelier Crenn

3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
| +1 415-440-0460
Food as Poetry at Atelier Crenn

Tue - Sat 5pm - 9pm

Food as Poetry at Atelier Crenn

The food at Atelier Crenn—with its two Michelin stars—might not even look like food. This is tweezer food, every morsel painstakingly styled on the plate. (Well, "plate" is not quite right: Food is served on unconventional surfaces like slate tiles and river rocks.)

A restaurant like this, hushed and rarified, could rest on its preciousness. But chef Dominique Crenn knows better: Happily, the food is as delicious as it is beautiful.

The menu won't help decipher what you're eating: It includes bewildering lines like "A gentle smell, oceanic, of yummy feeling." You'll have the choice of a grand tasting menu, which is about 18–20 small courses ($195), or a smaller menu, about nine courses ($120). Wine pairings, at an additional cost, are superb.

Tseng/Flickr.
AFAR Traveler

