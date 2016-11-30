Why You Need to Go to Adelaide Right Now

None of these places were here four years ago. And they probably wouldn’t be here now if it weren’t for one of the neighborhood’s most unassuming bars: Udaberri Pintxos y Vino, a wine bar and tapas joint.



Tiny and dark, Udaberri traffics in classic Basque food and wine—bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with a salty blue cheese, glasses of the effervescent white wine txakolina—inspired by the time co-owner Rob Dinnen spent in San Sebastián. “When I came back to Australia, I wanted to create a place similar to where I worked in Spain,” Dinnen says. “But we immediately hit a lot of stumbling blocks.”



Before 2012, Adelaide’s dining and drinking scene was all big-box restaurants, pubs (or “hotels,” as Aussies call them), and up-all-night seedy clubs. Dinnen wanted to open something different: an intimate space where patrons could have a glass of wine and some tapas—not sit down for an entire dinner or spend a debauched night downing shots. However, he and his business partner were denied their first application for a license. The problem? The license they sought didn’t really exist. They got the media involved and tried again. This time, after a short trial period, Udaberri was granted Adelaide’s first official small-bar license. That was in 2013. Today, 69 establishments operate under small-bar licenses, many of them in the laneways.

Adelaide’s newly energized nightlife scene helps support chefs, artists, and musicians and keeps them from fleeing to bigger cities. Plus, these spots give small local winemakers a stage to showcase and sell their more experimental bottles—an opportunity they otherwise might not have. Sly and I ended the night at Pink Moon Saloon, a slender A-frame cabin wedged between two taller buildings. There’s a perpetual wait to cram into the 12-foot-wide space. Once I got past the doorman, I shimmied by patrons indulging in club sandwiches stacked with smoky bacon, chicken, and chipotle sauce to where the bartender was shaking drinks. I ordered a Sugar Pea Southside, a seasonal cocktail made with gin, sugar snap peas, and lemon. I was drunk, not just on liquor or the pleasant warmth of a full belly, but on the satisfaction of being let in on a secret worth sharing.



This article originally appeared online in November 2016; it was updated in January 2018 to include current information.



