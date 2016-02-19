This is the Quietest Bar in Chicago

By Mark Byrne
Feb 19, 2016
From the March/April 2016 issue
By Michael Robinson, Courtesy of The Violet Hour
Keep it quiet at The Violet Hour
Shh! This is a bar!
Article continues below advertisement
In Chicago, home of America’s best cocktail scene, the real question is not how you like your drink. It’s how quietly you like to enjoy it. From whispers-only to regularly raucus, there's something for everyone.
THE VIOLET HOUR
Noise Level: 1/10—A low, constant hum
The excited murmuring you hear when you walk into this sanctuary-like space? Call it the sound of reverence. The bar jumpstarted Wicker Park’s resurgence, not to mention the drinking culture of the entire city. Order the Daisy 17, a spin on an old-fashioned they’ve been mixing since the doors opened in 2007. 1520 N Damen Avenue
THE AVIARY
Noise Level: 5/10—Date-night friendly decibels
Mad-scientist chef Grant Achatz, of Chicago’s Alinea and Next, doesn’t actually man the shakers or chip the ice at Aviary, but it’s clearly his brainchild: Behind the bar there’s more lab equipment than stirring spoons. The menu changes all the time, but the Carbonated Negroni is imperative if available. 955 W Fulton Market
SCOFFLAW
Noise Level: 8/10—Can still hold a conversation
Think of it as the designated corner bar of Logan Square, where cool kids still underpay for a full-floor loft. Its bartenders know their way around the classics (and have a love affair with gin), but unlike most liquor nerds, they don’t skimp on the beer. Go during a “Tap Takeover” for rare pours from venerable breweries. 3201 W Armitage Avenue
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy