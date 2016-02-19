This is the Quietest Bar in Chicago

In Chicago, home of America’s best cocktail scene, the real question is not how you like your drink. It’s how quietly you like to enjoy it. From whispers-only to regularly raucus, there's something for everyone.

THE VIOLET HOUR

Noise Level: 1/10—A low, constant hum

The excited murmuring you hear when you walk into this sanctuary-like space? Call it the sound of reverence. The bar jumpstarted Wicker Park’s resurgence, not to mention the drinking culture of the entire city. Order the Daisy 17, a spin on an old-fashioned they’ve been mixing since the doors opened in 2007. 1520 N Damen Avenue

THE AVIARY

Noise Level: 5/10—Date-night friendly decibels

Mad-scientist chef Grant Achatz, of Chicago’s Alinea and Next, doesn’t actually man the shakers or chip the ice at Aviary, but it’s clearly his brainchild: Behind the bar there’s more lab equipment than stirring spoons. The menu changes all the time, but the Carbonated Negroni is imperative if available. 955 W Fulton Market

SCOFFLAW

Noise Level: 8/10—Can still hold a conversation

Think of it as the designated corner bar of Logan Square, where cool kids still underpay for a full-floor loft. Its bartenders know their way around the classics (and have a love affair with gin), but unlike most liquor nerds, they don’t skimp on the beer. Go during a “Tap Takeover” for rare pours from venerable breweries. 3201 W Armitage Avenue

