The 3 Cocktails You Must Try at the New Ritz Paris

“From the moment you step into Paris’s Bar Hemingway, which dates to 1921, you’re steeped in history. It’s where Hemingway spent many evenings, and he was followed by other notable writers and photographers. The bar is still a key part of the city’s nightlife. When I was hired in 1994, I got carte blanche to create the space, and I introduced a new cocktail menu. I built relationships with our loyal clients, and during the Ritz’s recent closure, I hosted dinner parties at my home with these ‘Hemingway Orphans’ as we called them. They wanted reassurance that the Ritz wouldn’t change. Obviously many things have—the bedrooms are larger, the bathroom floors are heated, the garden is more epic than ever. The Ritz’s soul though? Completely intact.”

The Most Famous Cocktail: The Serendipity

“This drink is to the Ritz what the Bellini is to Harry’s Bar in Venice. I invented it in 1994, and we’ve been serving about five dozen a night ever since. It’s France in a glass: Calvados with fresh mint, white sugar, crystal clear apple juice, and Brut champagne on top.”

The Most Expensive Cocktail: The Ritz Sidecar