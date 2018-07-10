This Former Prison Is Hong Kong’s Best New Arts Hub

Built in the 1860s as a prison complex with police barracks, Tai Kwun (“big station” in Cantonese) occupies 300,000 square feet of prime real estate near Hollywood Road’s antique shops and the expat-filled bars of Lan Kwai Fong. So when it was decommissioned in 2006, the site could easily have been bulldozed to make way for more shiny condos or office towers.

Instead, it became Hong Kong’s most ambitious restoration project—a partnership between the local government and the Hong Kong Jockey Club, plus the talents of Swiss architecture firm Herzog and de Meuron.

More than eight years and $484 million later, Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Arts opened in May with a dynamic cultural lineup and two new aluminum-clad cubes: a 200-seat theater and a contemporary art gallery.

This summer they host Niv Patel’s play Knock Knock (July 19 to 22), which was a hit at Edinburgh Fringe, and works by artist Wing Po So (until August 19), who grew up in the neighborhood.

Photo by Kate Appleton The complex hosts art exhibitions and plays.

Staircases and pathways connect these cubes with the 16 colonial-era buildings that once played host to some notable occupants. Duck your head into original cells to see how inmates lived—among them, Ho Chi Minh—and learn about Tai Kwun’s stint as a Japanese army base during World War II.

An inaugural temporary exhibit, “100 Faces of Tai Kwun” (until September 2), brings everyday moments to life through anecdotes from former police officers. And as you wander, you’ll encounter artifacts like the police station gong and archival video footage at various heritage storytelling spaces.

Tai Kwun’s arts programming extends to the outdoors, where two expansive courtyards, the former prison yard and parade ground, create welcome breathing room in one of Hong Kong’s most congested areas.