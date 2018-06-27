10 Brilliant U.S. Art Exhibitions Worth Traveling for This Summer

Combine your next trip with some world-class art.

In sprawling retrospectives and intimate installations, U.S. museums are hosting summer exhibitions that reexamine art history and highlight the vibrancy of contemporary art. Two ambitious citywide exhibitions are also raising the cultural profile of the Midwest and Southwest. Here are 10 shows to make a part of your summer plans. Collection of Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich, photograph by Ron Amstutz David Wojnarowicz with Tom Warren, “Self-Portrait of David Wojnarowicz” (1983–84) David Wojnarowicz: History Keeps Me Awake at Night July 13—September 30, 2018; Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City Buffalo tumbling from a cliff; a young boy’s face surrounded by text on the violence and oppression of gay men: These are some of the bristling visuals left behind by the late David Wojnarowicz. “I want to throw up because we’re supposed to quietly and politely make house in this killing machine called America and pay taxes to support our own slow murder, and I’m amazed that we’re not running amok in the streets and that we can still be capable of gestures of loving after lifetimes of all this,” the New York artist wrote in his 1991 book Close to the Knives, published just before his death in 1992 from AIDS-related complications. This major retrospective at the Whitney features over 100 works that demonstrate the range of his art, including performance, sculpture, film, painting, photography, writing, and music. Whether painting the walls of the abandoned Hudson River piers, or photographing his dying friends, Wojnarowicz in his art united startling beauty and activist spirit. SITElines.2018: Casa tomada August 3, 2018—January 6, 2019; SITE Santa Fe, Santa Fe The participating artists in SITElines.2018 were announced in the form of a song by Stephanie Taylor, horns punctuating the litany of 23 names from eight countries. It was the first project of this year’s edition of the newly reimagined biennial from SITE Santa Fe, which is bringing a diversity of new art from the Americas to the Southwest. Inspired by Argentine writer Julio Cortázar’s 1946 short story “Casa tomada,” or “House Taken Over,” its theme is a timely exploration of borders, immigration, and who controls this movement. New commissions include weavings by Melissa Cody, who infuses traditional Navajo techniques with contemporary sources such as video game pixelation, Edgar Heap of Birds’s Surviving Active Shooter Custer with red monoprints recalling the 1868 Washita Massacre and recent military invasions, and sculptures by Tania Pérez Córdova that meditate on processes of exchange and who is absent from these actions. © Susan Meiselas/Magnum Photos Susan Meiselas, “Sandinistas at the walls of the Estelí National Guard headquarters, ‘Molotov Man,’ Estelí, Nicaragua, July 16, 1979” (1979) Susan Meiselas: Mediations July 21—October 21, 2018; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), San Francisco In her influential photography career, Susan Meiselas has considered the personal resonance of an image and has collected sound, video, and oral accounts to evoke this context. This West Coast retrospective of her work includes 1970s portraits of carnival strippers—accompanied by interviews with the women and their New England clients—and runs right up to her recent multimedia project on the 1990s Kurdish genocide.

Each series asks who exactly photography serves, whether that’s her 1991-92 “Archives of Abuse” that involves handwritten police reports and forensic photographs of domestic violence in San Francisco, or her impactful 1980s color shots of Central American conflicts. Experienced together, they show a leading American photographer’s ability to create relationships with her subjects, which are then evocatively shared with the viewer. 3D: Double Vision July 15, 2018—March 31, 2019; Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Los Angeles In the 1830s, 3D imagery emerged with the invention of the stereoscope, a double-lensed scientific instrument that soon made its way into popular culture. Victorians could observe battlegrounds, exotic lands, and humorous tableaux, all in three dimensions due to the optical process that turns the information received by each eye into one image. This new exhibition on this form of representation invites attendees to interact with 175 years of 3D media, with over 60 objects showing how art and technology have merged over the years. In Simone Forti’s holographic “Striding” (1975-78), a figure’s motion is activated as a viewer walks around a cylinder, while Lucy Raven’s “Curtains” (2014) has visitors don 3D glasses to witness the assembly line workers behind the labor-intensive visual effects of 21st-century cinema. Private collection, © The Charles White Archives Inc. Charles White, “Our Land” (1951) Charles White: A Retrospective June 8—September 3, 2018; Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago As a child, Charles White spent many hours in the Art Institute of Chicago, and when he later graduated from the Institute’s art school in 1938, he devoted his career to amplifying the histories that were missing in U.S. art. This retrospective at his former haunt chronicles four decades of his paintings, drawings, and prints that portray African American people and history with dignity. “Paint is the only weapon I have with which to fight what I resent,” White once stated. Works like Our Land (1951), with a sharecropper posed in her home gazing at the place of her endless toil, and The Trenton Six (1949), with the wrongfully incarcerated black defendants standing in a swirl of graphite behind barbed wire, show how White used his masterful art as activism. Double Exposure: Edward S. Curtis, Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, Will Wilson June 14—September 9, 2018; Seattle Art Museum, Seattle To mark 150 years since the birth of U.S. photographer Edward S. Curtis, the Seattle Art Museum didn’t want simply to revisit his now iconic early 1900s photographs of Native American life. Instead, the institution is contextualizing his complex legacy of romanticizing and staging his subjects as a “vanishing race” with the work of three contemporary indigenous artists. Marianne Nicolson’s light box installation has Pacific Northwest–style scenes illuminated on the walls, Tracy Rector’s multimedia work shares indigenous stories through film, and Will Wilson employs 19th-century photographic techniques to insert a lacking representation into this sepia-toned past. Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Mike + Doug Starn, “Big Bambú” installation view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Mike + Doug Starn: Big Bambú June 10—September 3, 2018; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

