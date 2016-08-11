This English Pub Blocks All Cell Phone Reception

What would the bar from “Cheers” be like in the modern era? Would Norm be checking fantasy scores on his iPhone? Would Cliff be trolling his Galaxy for a new conquest on Twitter? Would Frasier thumb out lengthy texts in which he complains about the personality flaws of fellow regulars?

No, what made the classic TV sitcom so great was the fact that it took place in a time when people who hung out in bars actually talked to each other instead of staring into tiny little screens.

Of course these days, in bars (and just about every other kind of establishment) from New York to New Zealand and Toronto to Tokyo, an overwhelming number of people—even those who are there with friends—simply stare at their devices. Sure, a small percentage of these patrons are doing “important” stuff such as booking travel and reading stories like this one on AFAR.com. But the majority are likely just checking Facebook or Snapchatting or Instagramming selfies.

We’ve already counted some of the other ways your cell phone could ruin your next trip. One pub owner in England has decided to take matters into his own hands.

That man, Steve Tyler (no relation to the Aerosmith singer), has turned his Sussex pub—a joint named the Gin Tub—into a place where cell phones simply won’t work.