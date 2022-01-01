Hello! I’m Susannah Chen, a freelance storyteller and content strategist based in San Francisco. I write for various editorial publications, often about food, drink or travel through a cultural lens. I’m also a consumer lifestyle brand strategist who aims to humanize brands, offer solutions, and move audiences through multimedia content.

I grew up a journalist at heart. I received an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and put in time at national consumer magazines and alt-weeklies. After a brief hiatus in the corporate beauty world, I returned to my first loves: media and food. I was the food editor for POPSUGAR for more than five years. From there I became the founding editor for the launch of Lifehacker’s home cooking website Skillet. My award-winning work has appeared on the pages of AFAR, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and the Houston Press, and online for Zagat, First We Feast, The Bold Italic, and Woman’s Day.

Over the years, I’ve hedged burger bets with Rachael Ray, formed matzo balls behind the stove at New York’s Carnegie Deli, talked future plans with a nascent chef named David Chang, called the brussels sprout trend on live TV, and survived a six-course bug tasting—all for the sake of a good story. When I’m not cooking, eating, or writing, I’m on the never-ending hunt to find the city’s best chilaquiles.