Mendocino: A Wild and Sophisticated Weekend

The picturesque seaside village may look like a movie set (indeed, the TV series "Murder She Wrote" and such films as "Same Time Next Year" were filmed here), but its allure runs deep and wide. There's fine and funky dining, beach combing, hiking, abalone diving, a population of artists and crafts people, and a calendar full of food and wine festivals. And the drive from San Francisco takes you through the Anderson Valley and its countless opportunities for tasting superb North Coast varietals.