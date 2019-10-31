This Award-Winning Adventure Travel Film Will Add to Your Bucket List

Emerging destination of Georgia co-stars in this year’s “Best Adventure Travel Film.”

Georgia is not only an emerging destination—it’s also the setting for the short film “One Blood: Georgia” from GLP Films, which won the 2019 Adventure in Motion film contest, hosted by the Adventure Travel Trade Association and AFAR.



The film explores adventure in Georgia’s Caucasus Mountains through the moving story of a local paraglider and his grandmother—a skydiver in her younger days—and their shared passion for the air. We asked the filmmaker some questions.



AFAR: This is your third time winning this award for best adventure travel film—what’s your secret?

GLP FILMS: Our approach to filmmaking is about putting together the key elements that make up a great story. From the location and the characters to the journey we take people on, lots of little things can make a big difference. The most compelling stories usually come from connecting with a local who has a good story to tell. We love the challenge of making each film better than the last, and character-driven storytelling usually provides a great lens for telling the best stories again and again.

AFAR: Why did you choose Georgia as the setting for the film?

GLP: Eastern Europe and the former Soviet republics are fascinating emerging travel destinations; Georgia in particular is becoming a hot new adventure travel destination because it’s raw and untouched. The landscape varies from high mountain ranges and desert lowlands to temperate plateaus. Numerous fun activities are popping up, including paragliding, rock climbing, and hiking. There’s so much to do and see in Georgia that it was an honor to showcase it in our storytelling this year.



AFAR: What was it that you liked about Alex as the film’s subject, and how important was it to include his grandmother?

GLP: After decades of Soviet rule, it’s an extremely exciting time in Georgia, thanks to the new generation taking charge. And Alex is Georgia’s quintessential next generation. He’s young, charismatic, very outgoing, adventurous, and sees no limits on his own future or the future of his country. Hearing him talk about his grandmother made us eager to meet her as well. And once we saw their connection, it immediately brought the story to life. She was clearly his inspiration, and her story as a female skydiver in the 1960s was also very compelling. Seeing their bond and their love and respect for each other made the overall story very complete. Photo by GLP Films

