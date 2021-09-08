These 6 Outdoorsy Groups Are Making Hiking More Inclusive

The long-held assumption that hiking is the domain of a mostly white, mostly male, ultra-fit, able-bodied crowd appears to be on its way out, thanks to a growing number of community-led groups across the United States with an emphasis on hiking for all. The goal of these new groups: to make physical, nature-based activities like hiking feel inclusive, safe, and accessible to people of all backgrounds—including race, physical ability, gender, body type, and sexual orientation—through physical events, messaging, and advocacy.

Read on for six standout organizations across the country that are helping hikers nurture their relationship with nature—while also working to change the narrative.

For years, Jenny Bruso, a self-described “white, queer, fat, femme writer and hiker” believed she didn’t fit the mold of what a nature lover should look like. In 2016, to remedy this, the Portland, Oregon–based Bruso started Unlikely Hikers. The organization aims to empower people of all physical abilities, racial backgrounds, financial means, sizes, gender identities, and sexual orientations as they find their footing in the natural world. In order to keep hikes accessible, all are a maximum of three miles and 300-foot elevation gain, and they include group discussions around body diversity along the way.

Unlikely Hikers is rolling out chapters mostly along the West Coast (new cities include San Diego, Los Angeles, and Tacoma). Sign up for its monthly Patreon donation platform, which keeps subscribers up to date on forthcoming events, follow it on Instagram at @unlikelyhikers, or check out its podcast, which covers such topics as the absence of plus-size gear and disabled hiking.

Courtesy of Outdoor Afro To date, Outdoor Afro, a nonprofit, has hosted events—including hiking, glamping, kayaing, and fishing—in 56 U.S. cities.

The central mission of this national nonprofit organization is to make outdoor experiences accessible to everyone—especially Black communities, which have faced a long history of discrimination in outdoor spaces, including national parks.

Outdoor Afro was founded in 2015 by Rue Mapp, a Bay Area–based former analyst and consultant and an AFAR Travel Vanguard awardee. Today, the nonprofit hosts events ranging from hiking to canoeing for close to 50,000 people in 56 cities across the country, targeting various skill types and fitness levels.

The group’s activities emphasize that nature doesn’t necessarily have to be hard to get to—outings might include springtime birding in New York City’s Central Park, a walk across San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, or a fall mushroom foraging excursion near Boston. Follow Outdoor Afro on Instagram at @outdoorafro.

LatinX Hikers founders Luz Lituma and Adriana Garcia launched their grassroots effort in 2018 to help LatinX and people of color reconnect with their roots in the outdoors, and today it’s a growing national community of people who come together through hosted gatherings.

Events began in the founders’ home turf in the Southeast but have since spread to other parts of the country: Recent outings included hiking through Yellowstone National Park, summiting Mount St. Helens in Washington State, group litter cleanup in Atlanta’s Westside Beltline, and a hike-and-hot-springs excursion near Jackson, Wyoming.